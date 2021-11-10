Two women on PEI have their drink spiked while out at a bar, but it’s likely something that happens more often than we’d like to believe.
Let’s face it, not everyone feels comfortable coming forward because we know the same questions will always come up: ‘Why didn’t you watch your drink?’ ‘What did you say/do that would have caused this to happen?’, etc. But the question that should be asked is why do people feel they have the right to alter someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission?
It’s not just slipping drugs into an alcoholic drink. Spiking can also include putting alcohol into a non-alcoholic drink like water, pop, non-alcoholic punch or fruit juice; adding extra alcohol to an alcoholic drink, or slipping prescription or illegal drugs into an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.
Symptoms of a spiked drink can include feeling drunk, woozy or drowsy, feeling drunker than expected, mental confusion speech difficulties like slurring, memory loss, loss of inhibitions,nausea and vomiting, breathing problems, muscle spasms or seizures, a loss of consciousness, an unusually long hangover, or a severe hangover when you had little or no alcohol to drink.
Symptoms can depend on things like what substance was used, what the drink has been mixed with, the dose, a person’s size and weight, and how much alcohol was already consumed.
This is an act that explicitly and deliberately takes away a person’s ability to consent, something that feels violating on any level. It’s to the point where some establishments have what is known as an Angel Shot. This isn’t actually a drink. It’s code for “I need help” or “I need to get out of this situation”, and can be ordered three ways: “Neat” or “Straight Up”, which indicates to the bartender or server that the guest needs an escort to their car; “On Ice” or “With Ice” which indicates to the bartender or server that the guest needs them to call them a taxi or a Lyft/Uber; or “With Lime” or “With a Twist” which indicates to the bartender or server that the guest needs them to call the police.
Women already have to deal with the policing of what we wear, say, or do, so we don’t look like we’re “asking for it” if we’re harassed, assaulted, or killed. We still have to deal with being catcalled from random men driving down the street, even in small towns like Alberton.
Instead of teaching women what to do to avoid being in these types of situations, teach men to stop putting us in these situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.