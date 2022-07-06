Been in this business for close to 40 years now and am amazed at how much it is evolved and is growing. Fitness and gyms are not new but I believe we are still only scratching the surface of the tremendous opportunities that are available to stay in shape. More and more people are realizing that their life is better in every way if they look after themselves.
Being in shape increases your energy and vitality. You can do more, you DO DO more. You squeeze everything you can out of each day. Training is physical, mental and spiritual. This is seldom obvious when you first start but becomes apparent with a few years of steady training. Most will start for physical reasons. Getting stronger, leaner, faster, elevating energy levels are all great reasons to start and results come quick. With long term training the other results become obvious. The incredible feeling of well being after a hard workout. The body loves to be challenged and the challenge releases endorphins which stimulate the mind. You feel great, happy and energetic, better able to deal with life’s stresses. The satisfaction of a good workout spills into the rest of your mindset. It recharges your batteries and a mental “contentment” sets it.
Many of us spend most of our day in a sedentary workplace and need the physical outlet. Mental fatigue is just as tiring as physical fatigue and a challenging workout is an excellent way to beat it.
The percentage of the general population that is embarking on a personal fitness program is at an all time high. Was not a lot of years ago when I would see a surge of people training during the winter months, then very few during the summer. Today’s gyms see a huge number of their members training year round. Many will train 4-5 days a week in the winter and 2-3 in the summer simply because they are pressed for time. Amazing how many tourists we see dropping in for day passes while they are on vacation. They enjoy exploring different gyms in their travels.
If you have never really trained, have never got it right and stuck with it for a few months I encourage you to try it and get it right. Take some training lessons, hire a trainer if need be and train long enough so you can put in an intense workout and reap the benefits. It is an investment in yourself that simply cannot be bought. You have to earn it and the payoff is immense. Don’t miss out.
