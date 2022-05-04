Have you ever lifted weights? I mean really lifted weights. Not focused on just moving heavy weights but more on totally exhausting the muscles. Every fibre. Staying with one body part for multiple sets/multiple exercises. Getting the mind right in there. Taking the exercise right to failure. Focus/squeeze/contract/push/pull/rep after rep.
Nothing on the mind but annihilate the muscle group, fry it.
We train that way every workout. The training partner and I were on chest today. Not a lot of chatter but lots of focus. After the third post warm up set we both said at the same time there it is. That “work out high”. Extreme clarity, feeling of well being, energy high. All of it.
We have been training long enough to know that it is real. It is there if you chase it. Like the runners high it is the lifting high and it hits a few sets into a high intensity workout and man you then know it’s going to be a good one. The rest of the workout and usually the rest of the day is golden. Sound crazy? Work in with us sometime. Just bring a solid work ethic for the weights and a love of the sport. We will set the tempo, the reps, the exercise selection.
May not hit it the first time but you will if you persevere. When you do you will chase that lifting high every workout.
The beauty of it all is this is how you get results. With the high and the intense training comes a higher level of energy, strength, endurance. You will have a faster metabolism, be leaner, harder, better health- the works.
But you have to really lift weights. It’s a skill. Hone your skill. Get the mind into the muscle and don’t just focus on heavy weights for a few reps and long rests. Don’t jump all over the place with too many exercises and not enough intensity.
The offer is there. If you really want to know what it’s about jump in for a few workouts with us. Set for set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.