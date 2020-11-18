A project to construct an armour stone wall at the West Point Lighthouse in hopes of preventing further shoreline erosion has started.
The historic lighthouse, as well as nearby Cedar Dunes Provincial Park, have increasingly become under threat due to extreme weather events.
Post-Topical Storm Dorian in September 2019 left the lighthouse, which includes a museum and inn, vulnerable when the storm blew out a temporary dune barrier and displaced large concrete blocks. A road leading down into the lighthouse’s small parking lot was also damaged by Dorian.
This summer the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy repaired the seawall as a temporary measure so the lighthouse could open for the 2020 tourism season. That work included moving the concrete blocks displaced by Dorian back into their proper places prior to the storm, removing displaced sand and fixing damage to the parking lot and access to the site with sandstone and asphalt.
In July, the provincial and federal governments announced a joint funding venture for a $1.5 million shoreline protection project for the area, which will include installing five inter-tidal reefs offshore.
The work this fall consists of excavating and replacing the concrete block wall, which is buried the length of the existing parking lot where it meets the shore, with a large armour stone wall.
The project includes constructing a shorter 15 metre section armour stone wall north of the existing wooden wall in front of the historic lighthouse as well as a longer, approximately 100 metres, armour stone wall south of the existing wooden wall running the length of the existing parking lot. The cost of the project is approximately $250,000.
In an email, the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said with recent storms and increased extreme weather events, and the area seeing severe erosion as a result, the work this fall will provide a more robust wall for the purpose of preventing further shoreline erosion while protecting existing assets, including Cedar Dunes Provincial Park.
Construction is expected to take place between late October and early December.
