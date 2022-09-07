Allan MacRae

“Cold pure water from an artesian well at Tignish Shore, P. E. Island has been overflowing continuously summer and winter since 1938 and shows little signs of diminishing pressure. The only source of good drinking water in the immediate area, the well supplies water for two factories, a large number of families who work at the Shore during the summer and upwards of up to a hundred fishing boats which operate out of Tignish Run.” “The Guardian,” 29 July 1955.

“The well was drilled by the Trask Well Co. for the Provincial Government following numerous complaints by lobster factory operators and fishermen regarding the poor quality of the water from the shallow well pumps in use at the time. The well is situated on the North side of Tignish Run in a very sandy section of the shore which necessitated the well being solidly cased with six-inch casing down to below the 300 ft level, where fresh water was struck with an internal pressure sufficient to cause it to overflow spontaneously like a fountain.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.