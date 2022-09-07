“Cold pure water from an artesian well at Tignish Shore, P. E. Island has been overflowing continuously summer and winter since 1938 and shows little signs of diminishing pressure. The only source of good drinking water in the immediate area, the well supplies water for two factories, a large number of families who work at the Shore during the summer and upwards of up to a hundred fishing boats which operate out of Tignish Run.” “The Guardian,” 29 July 1955.
“The well was drilled by the Trask Well Co. for the Provincial Government following numerous complaints by lobster factory operators and fishermen regarding the poor quality of the water from the shallow well pumps in use at the time. The well is situated on the North side of Tignish Run in a very sandy section of the shore which necessitated the well being solidly cased with six-inch casing down to below the 300 ft level, where fresh water was struck with an internal pressure sufficient to cause it to overflow spontaneously like a fountain.”
“As it was intended to be an overflow well a standard cylinder pump with ten feet of pipe was installed and was said to present a strange sight as a good stream of water flowed from the pump without anyone working the pump handle. In later years the pump was removed by persons unknown who no doubt considered it an unnecessary fixture and decided to put it to a better use.”
“Pressure was sufficient to provide running water for a factory operated by Mr. Clarence Morrissey of Tignish, who was largely instrumental in obtaining the public well for the busy fishing locality.”
Annual Church Picnic at Tignish, 1931 “The Guardian,”
4 August 1931
“The annual Tignish picnic in aid of SS Simon & Jude Church was held Wednesday, 29 July 1931, the grounds adjoining the church and Dalton School. The parishioners, who provided the food stuffs left their hayfields and came in large numbers to enjoy the day’s outing and feast ‘on the fat of the land’. Throughout the day the glaring word ‘Depression’ was totally forgotten and money was spent in pre-war fashion. The dinner tables and dining hall which were tastefully decorated with flowers and greenery provided an excellent garnish for the sumptuous menu which was partaken of by over 1,000 diners.”
Winners of Lottery Prizes
“The following were the lucky winners of lottery prizes: Catholic Women’s League cake won by Miss Adele Richard; Mutual Society cake won by Mrs. Alfred Gaudet; Oil painting donated by Miss Alma Buote won by Mrs. Sylvian Gaudet; Gold coin, donated by Ladies’ Auxiliary AOH, won by Peter Perry; Guessing Contest, donated by Morris & Bernard, drawn by Miss Francis Murphy; Box of Chocolates, donated by Michael McPhee, drawn by Timothy Conway.”
“The parishioners wish to thank all those who came from other parishes to help swell our numbers, as well as our friends. About $1,700 was realized.”
