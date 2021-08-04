A prolific amateur artist, working mostly in watercolour, a number of paintings done by Reverend William Stuart capture 19th century rural life in western PEI.
The reverend’s works, along with a few artefacts, are currently on display at Summerside’s Eptek Art and Culture Centre until the beginning of October. The exhibit, entitled William Stuart: Portrait of an Island Artist, has been a labour of love for Anne Neatby, formerly of Port Hill and the great-great granddaughter of Rev Stuart.
Initially, the exhibition was to take place in the summer of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was put on hold.
The wait was definitely worth it, said Ms Neatby.
“It’s been a lot of work and a lot of waiting, but we were able to find more pieces between last summer and this summer,” she said.
Rev Stuart was a minister for the Presbyterian Church charge of West Cape, Campbellton and the Brae from 1865 to 1870.
The reverend’s family emigrated to Nova Scotia from Scotland somewhere between 1845-55, where he attended the Church of Scotland Academy in Halifax from 1856 to 1862 before completing his theology studies in 1865. He married Elizabeth Carr Ramsay from Port Hill in 1866. His daughter Catherine married William James Montgomery of Port Hill. In 1890, the reverend began ministering at a church in Nutley, New Jersey, but continued to visit his PEI relatives regularly. He retired in 1911 and passed away in 1916.
Ms Neatby, along with Janet Whytock, hired as the art curator at the beginning of the project, did all the research and gathered all the paintings and related artefacts for the exhibition.
Samantha Kelly provided curatorial assistance when she came onto the project about six months ago.
“His career was spent within the church, but throughout that period he painted,” said the Curator of History at PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “He documented the landscape of not only Port Hill, but there’s also landscapes from Saint John, areas in Nova Scotia, Nutley, New Jersey. There’s a lot of landscaping painting as part of his work, but for us, with the foundation, he’s historically significant in terms of his contributions that he made for documenting landscapes in the West Prince area.”
Ms Kelly said this region of the Island is under-represented in terms of historical art.
“There’s lot’s of views of Lennox Island, areas around Lot 13 and 14 (Richmond area), but he also has very lovely scenes of domestic life, the intimacy of family relations,” she said. “There’s some lovely scenes of his wife and three young daughters, just of his mother-in-law with her granddaughter, who was his niece, interior of houses, interior of barns and different views of running a farm. His work has a very gentle feeling about them.”
Ms Kelly said the landscape views of the western region will be very familiar to a lot of Islanders.
“Particularly the views of Lennox Island,” she said. “St Anne’s (church) is usually represented in those scenes and of course that’s a very similar view we that would have a 150 years later.”
Ms Kelly said they know at least 60 of the reverend’s paintings have survived, kept with various family members both in Canada and the United States.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID, not all of them were able to make it to be included in the exhibition because some of them are in the States and different parts of Canada, but even with that, we have around 40 pieces in the exhibition.”
Ms Kelly said this exhibition has given the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation a rare opportunity.
“The foundation doesn’t often get the opportunity to participate in a historical art exhibitions, we do have art in our collection, but it often ends up being random, so not enough to put a whole exhibition together, whereas the volume of work that has survived from William Stuart has enabled us to actually create an exhibition and put it within some historical context of his life and the time,” she said.
Ms Kelly said the reverend’s work is comparable to contemporaries like Robert Harris, Fanny Amelia Bayfield and George Ackermann.
“Not only has he made a contribution in terms of him historically documenting the Island in an area not well represented, but in terms of the quality of his work and the scenes that he is depicting, he really does stand in the group of similar contemporaries of that time,” she said. “His skill is on par with that, the scenes he is depicting and just the amount of work that has survived speaks to the impact he made within his family, within his community. He was just an amateur painter and there’s up to 50 paintings of his that have survived.”
Ms Neatby said members of her family have seen the exhibition and are really pleased with the display.
“It’s open now and it looks very nice and I think people are enjoying it from what I’m hearing.”
