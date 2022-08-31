Westisle
Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

Work to remove asbestos found in ceiling and floor tiles from Westisle Composite High School was completed last week.

“Staff and students will be returning to school as scheduled,” said a spokesperson for the Public Schools Branch (PSB) in an email. “The safety and well-being of students, staff, and school communities is our highest priority and we will continue to develop plans that prioritize the needs of Island schools.”

