Work to remove asbestos found in ceiling and floor tiles from Westisle Composite High School was completed last week.
“Staff and students will be returning to school as scheduled,” said a spokesperson for the Public Schools Branch (PSB) in an email. “The safety and well-being of students, staff, and school communities is our highest priority and we will continue to develop plans that prioritize the needs of Island schools.”
A management plan was developed to remove the asbestos from Westisle after the PSB completed a Hazardous Materials Assessment of all its school properties last year. It was during this assessment that the asbestos was discovered.
An overview of the management plan for Westisle was shared at a regular parent council meeting back in May. The remediation work was done in collaboration between the PSB and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
“The current work being done will assist the Branch in achieving its goal of safe and healthy work and learning conditions for all,” stated the email. “Construction projects scheduled for this summer are nearing completion.”
Back in May, in a statement to the Graphic, PSB said the matter was non-urgent as asbestos is only a concern when it becomes airborne and there are no significant health risks if the materials containing asbestos are tightly bound, sealed behind walls and floorboards, isolated in an attic and left undisturbed. Weekly air quality testing at the school indicated that no fibres had been detected in the air.
The first day of school on PEI is scheduled for Sept 7.
