Carlene Joseph has always wanted to be part of a rock band.
“I think it’s really cool and fun,” said the Grade 5 student who attends John J Sark Memorial School on Lennox Island.
Now, thanks to her school, Ms Joseph is getting a chance to live that rock band fantasy.
In February, the school formed its first rock band ever. About nine students are participating and come from the Grade 5 and 6 level. The band meets twice a week to practice.
“We’ve just kind of taught them the basics of learning their instruments and just teaching them the cords and just trying to develop their musicianship,” said music teacher Brenda Lee Perry.
The majority of the students have had little to no musical training before, although a few have instruments at home.
“This is all brand new and it’s been going great,” said Ms Perry. “The kids are very engaged and are really enjoying developing their skills and playing together.”
The aspiring musicians even got the chance to work with Island artist Tim Chaisson during a songwriting workshop that took place at the school on May 14.
Mr Chaisson’s brother, Brent, is with the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of PEI and a community youth worker at the Lennox Island school. Also a musician, he’s partnered with Ms Perry on working with the students in the rock band.
Through his brother, Mr Chaisson learned about the rock band and offered to help in anyway, which resulted in the songwriting workshop last Friday.
“I just remember being young and if someone came to school to do music other than music class I was always pumped about it,” said the award winning singer-songwriter. “I love doing stuff like this.”
Guiding the students, and constructing the melody using the chords they were familiar with, Mr Chaisson and the group were able to create a three versus song with a chorus.
Using imagery like waves, sun, shells, the song captures a peaceful walk on the beach. The students were even able to incorporate their Indigenous language by using the Mi’kmaq word for eagle – Kitpu.
“They are incredible,” said Mr Chaisson of the students. “Hopefully, just from today, writing this song could inspire them to maybe do it again. It’s such a creative outlet, songwriting.”
The kids were also treated to their own personal kitchen party when Mr Chaisson brought out his fiddle and the brothers performed a couple of songs during a break in the workshop.
Being a member of rock band has been really fun for Jacenta Augustine.
“I’m glad I got picked to be in this,” she said.
She thinks the song they created with Mr Chaisson is really awesome.
“It was really hard, but at the end it all came together,” said Ms Augustine.
For Ms Joseph, the experience of being in rock band has been great.
“I’m really proud of myself for doing something new,” she said.
The hope is the students will be able to perform their new song at the school’s graduation ceremony.
