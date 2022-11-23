RCMP

The RCMP are investigating a Valleyfield dog attack but say the Dog Act does not give them much authority.

RCMP are asking residents of Alberton to help identify dirt bike and ATV drivers who aren’t operating their vehicle in a safe or respectful manner within the town’s limits.

While giving the monthly report at Alberton’s council meeting on Nov. 14, Constable Jamie Patterson of Prince District RCMP noted that police responded to two traffic complaints involving dirt bikes and ATVs. In one incident, a dirt bike and an ATV were racing on Pope Street at very high rates of speed, and the complainant was afraid for the safety of the public, along with the safety of the drivers, who appeared to be only 13 or 14 years old.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.