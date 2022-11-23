RCMP are asking residents of Alberton to help identify dirt bike and ATV drivers who aren’t operating their vehicle in a safe or respectful manner within the town’s limits.
While giving the monthly report at Alberton’s council meeting on Nov. 14, Constable Jamie Patterson of Prince District RCMP noted that police responded to two traffic complaints involving dirt bikes and ATVs. In one incident, a dirt bike and an ATV were racing on Pope Street at very high rates of speed, and the complainant was afraid for the safety of the public, along with the safety of the drivers, who appeared to be only 13 or 14 years old.
Cst. Patterson said he’s previously worked in Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, but he’s never experienced as many issues with ATV drivers as he has in western PEI.
“Right now it’s like essentially they feel it’s a free-for-all,” he said. “They can put on their helmets, and they can’t be identified and it goes from there, so they just continue to do it. We really need the public’s help to identify them. If there’s a chance that people can identify some of these youth, a lot of times it’s as simple as educating them.”
Some ATV drivers will purposefully try to get RCMP officers to chase them, something Cst. Patterson said officers aren’t allowed to do because it could cause an accident as a result.
During the meeting, it was brought up how they’d noticed at least one ATV driver over the last month who didn’t have their tail lights on, something Cst. Patterson said can pose danger as well.
Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien asked if all ATVs must be registered, to which Cst. Patterson replied that they’re supposed to be. Coun. O’Brien voiced her frustration on the matter, noting how there’s one ATV driver that goes up and down her street between five and seven every morning.
“Really, it’s a toy, which people can have fun on if they’re respectful and drive properly,” she said.
There have been projects in the past where RCMP have tried to have unmarked vehicles in certain places in West Prince to try and catch ATV drivers, but there’s only so much that can be done.
“I’ve had some individuals where I’ve tried to pull them over, and they look back at me and I get the middle finger pointed at me,” said Cst. Patterson. “That’s when you realize you’ve got to shut it down.”
During the council meeting, it was noted that it’s not all dirt bike and ATV drivers who act like this. The officer said the respectful drivers are the ones who stop and pull over to the side of the road if RCMP want to talk about where they’re going, and the quickest route to get to the trails from the highway.
When it comes to changing the way some ATV drivers behave, Cst. Patterson said it only takes a few people being charged for that to happen.
“If we lay a charge, that word spreads quickly,” he said. “If people realize that the public has had enough and they’re going to start reporting to the police, and that we’re going to follow up and lay charges, it’s going to change pretty quick, because then they’ll realize that they can’t get away with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.