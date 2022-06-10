Audrey Shea has been working at the Rev W J Phillips Residence in Alberton for a decade. She is a residential care worker at the facility.
What do you do here at the Phillips Residence?
I take care of the residents. I give meds. I give insulin, puffers, eye drops, whatever they need, the caregiver gives. We also help serve meals when we can. Wipe off the tables. Wherever we are needed. We try to work as a team.
How did you start working at the Phillips Residence?
I always used to take care my mother and father. My father was quite elderly with MS and I always liked that type of work. So a friend of mine said ‘Audrey, there’s an opening at the Phillips Residence, so why don’t you apply’. So, the executive director at the time, I came in for an interview, and he hired me the next day and I have been here ever since.
What made you want to work here at the home?
I love taking care of the elderly.
What is it about that experience you like so much?
I like the closeness. They appreciate everything you do for them. They don’t ask for much. I just love working around elderly people. If I can help them any way - that’s why I’m in this field.
Do you enjoy your work here?
I love it. I really love it. Some people say ‘Audrey when are you retiring’ and I said ‘I’ll know when it’s time’. As of now, I still enjoy my work.
Even after the past two years with COVID?
It’s been challenging, the last two years, not so much for me, but for the residents. I can go home at night. These residents, this is their home. They were the ones I always felt for because a lot of these people are elderly and every year counts. They couldn’t be with their family. It has been very challenging.
But things are looking up?
Yes, it is looking up. And we always try to keep their spirits up by doing things with them. Hopefully it will get better.
What is your favourite thing about working here?
The residents. We just love the residents. When we can put a smile on their face or put them bed at night or we give them a hug - we give so much and they expect so little. They are so kind to you and they are so thankful for you. That’s what I love about my job. It’s those moments you never forget.
What’s it like to work with the residents?
It’s lovely. We have great staff. It’s not a really big staff, but we all work together. I can’t stress that enough because if we didn’t we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. I’m just thankful every day I can work at this facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.