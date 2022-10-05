“Autumn flowers decorated the altar and formed a beautiful setting at the Sacred Heart Church at Alberton, P. E. Island on Tuesday morning, 12 September 1950, when the Rev. Willie E Monaghan united in Holy Matrimony Irene, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Shea of Montrose and Ivan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brydon Smith of Alberton South.”
“The Guardian,”
12 September 1950
“To the strains of ‘Lohengrin’s Wedding March’ played by the church organist Mrs. E E Larter, the bride entered the church on the arm of her father who gave her in marriage. She was charming in a floor-length dress of white moiré with sweetheart neckline, short puffed sleeves and bustle effect skirt. She wore a floor-length veil with headdress of orange blossoms, long white gloves and white shoes. She carried a bouquet of American beauty roses.”
“Velda Smith, sister of the groom, was bridesmaid and wore a floor-length dress of baby pink silk and shoulder length veil. Her bouquet was pink and white carnations. Pat Shea, brother of the bride, was the groomsman. During the wedding Mass Raymond Ahearn sang ‘Hail Queen of Heaven,’ Sweet Sacramental Divine’ and ‘O Lord I Am Not Worthy.”
“Breakfast was served at the groom’s home to the immediate families. Serving were Mrs. Percy Kinch and Mrs. Kay Collins. The bride’s cake with a miniature bride and groom centered the table.”
“The bridal party then motored to the home of the bride where dinner was served to a large number of guests. Assisting in serving were Mrs. Ramsay Hardy, Mrs. Steve Burke, the Misses Bertha Bowness and Thirza Morrison.”
“On the following morning the bride and groom left to spend their honeymoon in Boston and New York. For travelling the bride chose a grey suit with navy accessories. On return they will take up residence at Alberton South.”
MacWilliam-MacIsaac Wedding
“The Presbyterian Manse at Alberton was the scene of a pretty wedding on Thursday afternoon, 17 August 1950, when the Rev. George Cunningham united in marriage Kathleen, the eldest daughter of Ralph and the late Mrs. MacIsaac of Dunblane, and Roy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred MacWilliam of Milburn.”
“The bride wore a blue gaberdine suit with navy accessories and a corsage of red roses and was attended by Miss Anne MacWilliam, sister of the groom, who wore a suit of green wool with white accessories and a corsage of yellow mums. The bridal music was played by Mrs. Cunningham. Following the ceremony Mr. and Mrs. MacWilliam left on a wedding trip and on their return will reside in Milo.”
“A miscellaneous shower was held in Dunblane for the couple on Friday, 25 August (1950) where they received many beautiful and useful gifts and a pantry shower was held in their honour at their home in Milo on Thursday. August 31st.”
