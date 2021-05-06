The morning Annette Rennie was attending a fraud presentation in Tignish she received a phone call from a scammer.
She knew it was a scam when the person on other end said she had two unexplained charges on her credit card.
“I hung up at that point,” she said. “It’s becoming more common and I guess I’m aware of it. I don’t answer them usually if I know it’s a scam or a survey or anything like that.”
About 15 people attended the presentation organized by the Tignish Co-op and held at the Tignish Parish Centre on April 30.
Constable Gavin Moore with the RCMP was one of two guest speakers. Arlene Hackett with the Tignish Credit Union was the other presenter.
In his presentation, Cst Moore went over the most common scams, red flags to watch out for and tips on fraud prevention.
He talked mostly about phone, email and text scams, although he highlighted a few other scams.
“It’s not like the local guy around the corner doing something shady, we’re talking about criminals who are often not even in Canada,” he said. “They’re setting up an organization to try and connect with as many people as possible.”
On top of the possible financial loss, fraud often results in victims feeling embarrassed. Due to that embarrassed, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre estimates about only 5 per cent of fraud is reported, said Cst Moore.
Cst Moore said his hope is that people will see that there is a fraud and scam for everybody.
“It doesn’t matter what profession, background, what age, what demographic, what education, a scammer has a plan and they have a plan for you,” he said. “These scammers are professionals and they’re targeting people.”
Cst Moore said fraudsters are often part of an international crime organization operating outside the target country. Fraudsters are also often operating within a criminal network, setting up different cells all over the world and sharing information with one another.
“They are educating each other on how to perform these scams,” said Cst Moore.
Likewise, people educating themselves on how to avoid being scammed is just as important.
“The more people are aware of the strategies that scammers use hopefully the more we can prevent them from happening in the future,” said Cst Moore following the presentation.
Cst Moore said one way to identify a phishing email (a fraudulent practice of sending emails from reputable companies to reveal personal information) is often the strange or impersonal nature of the email.
“They are sent out broadly to everybody and it’s not targeting you, that’s when they say ‘dear customer’,” said Cst Moore. “If you’re a power customer, you would hope Maritime Electric knows your name, your address, knows a little bit more about you than to call you ‘dear customer’.”
Phishing emails also have some sense of urgency, he added, like containing threats of turning off power right away unless a payment is made.
“If you come across an email that has this strange or impersonal nature to it and it is urgent, you should think that could be a scam,” said Cst Moore.
Additional online protection should include using strong not weak passwords, having strong anti-virus software set up on your computer and avoiding clicking on hyperlinks in emails.
Online classifieds is another area where scammers might be lurking, often selling an item or product that people don’t have a way of viewing beforehand.
“There’s no way for you to see the product and if you can’t see the product then consider as if the product doesn’t exist,” said Cst Moore. “Don’t send any money to buy something until you know that product is real. If you were ever to send it, you should know you may never see that money again.”
A red flag that someone is speaking with a scammer is when they ask to make a payment by purchasing gift cards, with Cst Moore using the example of the popular Canada Revenue Agency scam where fraudsters request someone pay back their taxes by purchasing an iTunes card or another type of gift card.
Other red flags to watch out for include a request for money or more information, the scammer connected the target, need to use money wire services or payment cards, having a lack of knowledge about the target and poor spelling or grammar.
To avoid being scammed, Cst Moore suggested to assume all incoming calls or emails are fraudulent until proven otherwise, never provide personal information on incoming phone calls, be careful when participating in surveys, be careful with garbage and shed papers with personal information, update personal security settings on social media and be careful on open WiFi.
While tempting, Cst Moore said it’s best not to play along or threaten scammers, but just hang up.
Like Ms Rennie did that morning.
“Basically, I’m a senior and I thought I would learn some information on protection and how to protect my information on my iPad, my computer, anything I do online,” said Ms Rennie about attending the presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.