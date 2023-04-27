Awards Gala

Eight awards were handed out at the 6th Annual West Prince Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala at Mill River Resort on April 20. Back Row: L-R: Collin, Nicole and Jamie Rayner of Kildare Fisheries Limited winners of the Innovation PEI Technology Innovator Award, Stacy MacWilliams of Moments Floral Gifts & Custom Design winner of the Holland College Marketing and Communications Award, Judy Morrissey Richard of MJ’s Bakery & Caboose Cafe winner North Cape Coastal Drive People’s Choice Service Excellence Award, Jeremy Ellis of Backwoods Burger winner of the 2023 Provincial Credit Union Business of the Year Excellence Award and Reverend Bethe and Rick Cameron winners of the MRSB Community Impact Award. Front Row: L-R: Lisa Reid of Briarwood Coastal Cottages & Lodge this year’s recipient of the Skills PEI Chamber Ambassador Award, Geoffrey Irving accepting the Key Murray Law Lifetime Business Achievement 20+ Years Award on behalf of the West Prince Auto Glass, Erica Wagner of Backwoods Burger winner of the 2023 Provincial Credit Union Business of the Year Excellence Award and Kayla Ellis of Aster & Ash Boutique winner of the CBCD Western PEI Emerging Business Growth Award. Melissa Heald photo

It was a night to celebrate small businesses in the region during the 6th Annual West Prince Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala on April 20.

Hosted at the Mill River Resort, 22 nominees were up for awards in eight different categories.

