It was a night to celebrate small businesses in the region during the 6th Annual West Prince Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala on April 20.
Hosted at the Mill River Resort, 22 nominees were up for awards in eight different categories.
The evening began with Lisa Reid, who owns and operates Briarwood Coastal Cottages & Lodge with her husband Paul, receiving the Skills PEI Chamber Ambassador Award.
Ms Reid said her and her husband are forever grateful for the support and encouragement they have received from the West Prince community since purchasing their business in 2019.
“We all work hard and we all deal with situations and challenges and we want to give back everyday and show our appreciation,” she said. “I cheer each and everyone of you on.”
The Holland College Marketing and Communications Award went to Moments Floral Gifts & Custom Design in O’Leary for the their social media presence online.
Opening in 2021, owner Stacy MacWilliams said the biggest thing she has learned so far being an entrepreneur is the task of delegating.
“Sometimes you have to go outside your circle and recruit some new people and give everybody a little task and let them have some freedom and that seems to be working out well for us,” she said. “We are really enjoying having the flower shop.”
Other award winners included MJ’s Bakery & Caboose Cafe in Tignish winning the North Cape Coastal Drive People’s Choice Service Excellence Award, West Prince Auto Glass winning the Key Murray Law Lifetime Business Achievement 20+ Years Award for being in business for 36 years, Reverend Bethe and Rick Cameron receiving the MRSB Community Impact Award and Kildare Fisheries Limited won the Innovation PEI Technology Innovator Award for their brand new pasteurization process for Jonah Crab meat that extends the shelf life while maintaining the flavour of the fresh product.
Aster & Ash Boutique, located on Main Street Alberton, won the CBCD Western PEI Emerging Business Growth.
Owner Kayla Ellis moved from British Columbia to PEI and opened her business in September 2021.
“I never thought I would move 6,000 kilometres away from home to a small town in PEI and open a boutique and then able to accept this,” she said, referring to her award. “The sense of community in western PEI is bigger than I have ever been apart of, and I’ve been to a few places. It really is spectacular the way that everyone comes out for one another here.”
Tyne Valley based Backwoods Burger won the 2023 Provincial Credit Union Business of the Year Excellence Award.
“It’s been a wild year this year,” said owner Erica Wagner. “We just opened three new locations in our canteens across West Prince and that has been such a crazy whirlwind type thing. I couldn’t have done this without my team.”
In his remarks, Dan MacDonald, president of the WPCC, said small businesses in West Prince are the backbones of the region’s local communities and key economic drivers.
“Despite facing numerous challenges, like the pandemic, Fiona, inflation, staff shortages, they’ve continued to thrive and innovate in impressive ways,” he said. “They inspire, motivate and support the next generation of small businesses, ensuring us a brighter future as we move forward.”
Mr MacDonald said the gala is about shining a spotlight on local businesses that have gone above and beyond and demonstrated outstanding achievements.
“These businesses have shown remarkable dedication, passion and hard work and are truly deserving of this recognition tonight,” he said, adding the chamber business awards represent much more than recognition of outstanding achievements. “They serve as an inspiration, motivation and support for all local businesses to strive for excellence.”
Mr MacDonald congratulated all the nominees and winners of this year’s awards.
“You’ve all demonstrated great achievements and your contributions have made a real difference in our communities,” he said. “Through your hard work, dedication and creativity you have shown that anything is possible with great vision and a lot of perseverance.”
