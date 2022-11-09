Couple Sammy Joe Ramsay and Devin Waite are looking forward to the future when they get the chance to celebrate their son’s birthday on Halloween after he arrived two weeks ahead of schedule to be born on Oct 31 at 4:11 pm. Big brother Keaton Deziel got to meet his new baby brother, Christopher Donald Waite, on Friday and thinks he’s awfully cute. Melissa Heald photo
Halloween baby Christopher Donald Waite was supposed to arrive the second week of November, but decided to make his entrance into the world on Oct 31 instead. After he was born, the nurses at the Prince County Hospital gave him the pumpkin hat he is wearing on his head. Melissa Heald photo
St Roch couple Sammy Joe Ramsay and Devin Waite had plans to go trick-or-treating with Ms Ramsay’s seven-year-old son, Keaton Deziel, on Halloween night.
But when pregnant Ms Ramsay started having contractions, the couple decided late on Sunday to head to Prince County Hospital as a precaution.
“I was having contractions for the last couple of days and they were getting more and more persistent and we were concerned with the hour long drive (to Summerside), so we went down and they kept us overnight,” said Ms Ramsay.
Scheduled to arrive the second week of November, on Oct. 31, at 4:11 pm, their son Christopher Donald Waite was born.
“It makes it extra special,” said Ms Ramsay of her Halloween baby.
Their son’s name is also special. Christopher is named after Mr Waite’s friend Christopher Gaudet, who passed away in 2019. He is also named after both of his grandfathers, who share the name Donald with him.
Young Keaton got to meet his new baby brother for the first time Friday.
“I think he’s awfully cute,” he said proudly.
Mom and baby are doing fine and everyone is getting used to having a newborn in the house.
“I can’t complain,” said Ms Ramsay as she looks down at her youngest son. “He’s pretty content.”
The couple is looking forward to the future when they get the chance to celebrate their son’s birthday on Halloween.
“It didn’t really dawn on us until couple of hours later that we actually have a Halloween baby,” said Ms Ramsay. “After he was born, the nurses put a hat on him and they came back with a pumpkin hat for him.”
