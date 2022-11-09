Family

Couple Sammy Joe Ramsay and Devin Waite are looking forward to the future when they get the chance to celebrate their son’s birthday on Halloween after he arrived two weeks ahead of schedule to be born on Oct 31 at 4:11 pm. Big brother Keaton Deziel got to meet his new baby brother, Christopher Donald Waite, on Friday and thinks he’s awfully cute. Melissa Heald photo

St Roch couple Sammy Joe Ramsay and Devin Waite had plans to go trick-or-treating with Ms Ramsay’s seven-year-old son, Keaton Deziel, on Halloween night.

But when pregnant Ms Ramsay started having contractions, the couple decided late on Sunday to head to Prince County Hospital as a precaution.

Halloween Baby

Halloween baby Christopher Donald Waite was supposed to arrive the second week of November, but decided to make his entrance into the world on Oct 31 instead. After he was born, the nurses at the Prince County Hospital gave him the pumpkin hat he is wearing on his head. Melissa Heald photo

