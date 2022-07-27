Miss Oyster Pearl

There are eight contestants vying for the crown of 2022 Miss Oyster Pearl during this year’s Tyne Valley Oyster Festival. The pageant kicks off on Aug 5 at Britannia Hall at 7 pm with the crowning taking place on Aug 7 at the Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre. The contestants will also be participating in the festival’s parade on Aug 6. In photo: L-R: Emma Coughlin, Cassidy Ellands, Katelyn Ellands, Brianna Matthews, Emma Levi, Bailey Jones, Cierra Bridges and Keira Millar. Melissa Heald photo

 Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

There’s going to be a lot happening in Tyne Valley the first week of August as the community gets ready to host two major events.

The Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and the Rock the Boat MusicFest will be taking place simultaneously for the first time in two years.

Our Lady Peace

Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace is headlining Tyne Valley’s Rock the Boat MusicFest on the concert’s opening night on Aug 6. The two-day outdoor concert takes place at Green Park Provincial Park. Submitted photo
The Road Hammers

Canadian country rock band The Road Hammers are the final act on the closing night of Tyne Valley’s Rock the Boat MusicFest on Aug. 7. Submitted photo

