There’s going to be a lot happening in Tyne Valley the first week of August as the community gets ready to host two major events.
The Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and the Rock the Boat MusicFest will be taking place simultaneously for the first time in two years.
“It’s almost go time,” said Jonathan Smith, chair of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival organizing committee. “It’s very exciting.”
The Oyster Festival goes from Aug 3-7 while Rock the Boat takes place over Aug 6-7.
Traditionally, the festival and the outdoor two day concert were always held together, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year organizers decided to hold the festivals over two separate weekends. The 2020 Rock the Boat was cancelled because of the pandemic and the Oyster Festival that year was scaled back.
Last year, the concert was able to go ahead and the Oyster Festival was also held, but both events had to juggle public health restrictions in place as result of the pandemic.
Having the concert and the festival during the same week makes it easier on everyone, said Mr Smith.
“It’s one trip to Tyne Valley instead of two,” he said.
The line-up for the Oyster Festival sees the return of many favourites from the PEI Trivia Championships, the Canadian Oyster Shucking Championship, the Miss Oyster Pearl Pageant, the community parade and much more.
A lot of the events for the festival will be taking place at the new Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre. The original arena burnt down in December 2019 with construction of the new rink beginning in October 2020, which opened in December 2021.
The festival will be highlighting the recent construction of the community’s new rink with a grand opening event on Aug 4.
“They will be doing tours of the new rink if nobody’s seen it yet,” explained Mr Smith.
For the Rock the Boat committee, things are busy as they get ready to host the concert at Green Park Provincial Park.
The location of the stage will be different as a result of on-site improvements.
“We have a new stage pad which will hopefully centralize the stage, so everyone has a better viewing experience and will make for a better experience overall,” said Richard Robinson, vice-chair of the Rock the Boat organizing committee.
Heading into its eighth year, the improvements will also help the concert to grow in the future, said Mr Robinson.
The line-up, which includes all Canadian bands and talent, features the likes of Our Lady Peace, Default and The Road Hammers. Sharing the stage with these Canadian acts will be Western PEI talents like Hired Guns and duo Julie & Danny.
“We have some big acts and we are really excited about that,” said Mr Robinson. “I hope everyone comes, the weekend is beautiful and everyone has a good time.”
While VIP tickets are sold out, there are plenty of general admission tickets still available, said Mr Robinson.
Mr Robinson added there is also transportation available for people coming from Charlottetown and Summerside.
And he agreed having the two events, the festival and the concert, back together is great.
“Everyone is happy to have it back together on the same weekend,” he said. “The volunteers are very important and it was very difficult to have two separate events... We are all so thankful for the volunteers that we have for all the events.”
The combined events of the Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat are important fundraisers for the community of Tyne Valley, said Mr Robinson.
“Overall, the intention of the whole thing is to have a great time and have a charitable donation for the community,” he said.
Mr Smith said people always look forward to the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival.
“It’s a homecoming,” he said. “It’s a fun time.”
