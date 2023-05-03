Skyler MacLeod piped out fishers at Jude’s Point in Tignish on the first day of the spring lobster season. Mr MacLeod had a great time playing music for the fishers, and the fishers enjoyed it as well, with many smiling and waving to him as they passed by. Jillian Trainor photo
Fishers heading out of Jude’s Point in Tignish received a special treat on Setting Day this year.
Posted at the very end of the pier stood Skyler MacLeod, playing a variety of tunes, including Scotland the Brave, as boats headed out of the port on the first day of the spring lobster season in LFA 24 on April 29.
“It’s my favourite instrument, and I was asked to play by Lobster PEI,” he said.
Mr MacLeod has been playing the bagpipe for four years, and has very much enjoyed being able to do so.
“I enjoy having my lungs ready for using it a lot, like using my air a lot,” he said. “I just like the joy of being Scottish, I could just play for days.”
Mr MacLeod would love to pipe out the fishers at the next setting day, but the College of Piping has final say on who does that.
From the looks on their faces, the fishers also enjoyed his performance.
“I saw a bunch of them had a smile on their faces, like, a bunch of them,” said Mr MacLeod. “It’s nice to make people happy right now, and it’s just nice to have music sometimes when they head out.”
