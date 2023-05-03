Bagpipes

Skyler MacLeod piped out fishers at Jude’s Point in Tignish on the first day of the spring lobster season. Mr MacLeod had a great time playing music for the fishers, and the fishers enjoyed it as well, with many smiling and waving to him as they passed by. Jillian Trainor photo

Fishers heading out of Jude’s Point in Tignish received a special treat on Setting Day this year.

Posted at the very end of the pier stood Skyler MacLeod, playing a variety of tunes, including Scotland the Brave, as boats headed out of the port on the first day of the spring lobster season in LFA 24 on April 29.

