Fall Lobster Season

Lionel Livingstone gets his lobster traps ready ahead of this year’s fall lobster season. Set to begin Aug, 9, fishers will be heading into the season with a carapace increase for canners. Last year, the smallest sized lobster a fisher could catch was 77 millimetres, while this year, the measurement is 79 millimetres. Jillian Trainor photo

Though fishers in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 25 are ready and looking forward to the upcoming fall lobster season, set to begin on Aug 9, there are concerns about fuel prices and the availability of fresh bait.

“Fresh bait is really hard to get. There’s no fresh mackerel, everything is frozen,” said Shelby Ellsworth, captain of the boat Desert Storm, based out of Miminegash. “Fresh mackerel and our herring fishery, right now there’s an uncertainty if there’s going to be one, or if there isn’t going be one, or if the quota is going to be caught. DFO isn’t giving out too much information on the bait industry.”

Shelby Ellsworth

Shelby Ellsworth re-enforces the entrance to his lobster traps in preparation of this year’s fall lobster season. The captain of the lobster fishing boat Desert Storm, based out of Miminegash, said fresh bait is becoming harder to get because of the closure of the mackerel and herring bait fisheries with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada citing concerns that dwindling fish stocks have entered a “critical zone”. Mr Ellsworth said normally, lobster fishers could buy mackerel and herring for bait from local fishers, meaning one local industry helps support another local industry. Jillian Trainor photo

