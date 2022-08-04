Lionel Livingstone gets his lobster traps ready ahead of this year’s fall lobster season. Set to begin Aug, 9, fishers will be heading into the season with a carapace increase for canners. Last year, the smallest sized lobster a fisher could catch was 77 millimetres, while this year, the measurement is 79 millimetres. Jillian Trainor photo
Shelby Ellsworth re-enforces the entrance to his lobster traps in preparation of this year’s fall lobster season. The captain of the lobster fishing boat Desert Storm, based out of Miminegash, said fresh bait is becoming harder to get because of the closure of the mackerel and herring bait fisheries with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada citing concerns that dwindling fish stocks have entered a “critical zone”. Mr Ellsworth said normally, lobster fishers could buy mackerel and herring for bait from local fishers, meaning one local industry helps support another local industry. Jillian Trainor photo
Though fishers in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 25 are ready and looking forward to the upcoming fall lobster season, set to begin on Aug 9, there are concerns about fuel prices and the availability of fresh bait.
“Fresh bait is really hard to get. There’s no fresh mackerel, everything is frozen,” said Shelby Ellsworth, captain of the boat Desert Storm, based out of Miminegash. “Fresh mackerel and our herring fishery, right now there’s an uncertainty if there’s going to be one, or if there isn’t going be one, or if the quota is going to be caught. DFO isn’t giving out too much information on the bait industry.”
Earlier this year the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the closure of the mackerel and herring bait fisheries, citing concerns that dwindling fish stocks have entered a “critical zone”.
Mr Ellsworth said normally, lobster fishers could buy mackerel and herring for bait from local fishers, meaning one local industry helps support another local industry. Because fishers will have to rely more on frozen bait this year, it adds to already increasing costs.
Another increase for fishers this year is the carapace size for canners. Last year, the smallest sized lobster a fisher could catch was 77 millimetres, while this year, the measurement is 79 millimetres.
“In my opinion, it will probably have a small negative impact this year,” said Mark Arsenault, president of the Prince County Fishermen’s Association. “The idea of it is to have a positive impact next year. That’s the way it normally happens.”
When increases like this happen, fishers usually see an increase in the number of shorts and spawning female lobsters, though they know it’s a good long-term investment for the industry.
“I think as far as catching lobsters go and catching pounds, the more you put the measure up, it’s better for the stock,” said Derrick Lewis, captain of the boat Patrick and the Girls, based out of Howard’s Cove. “It would just be nice to see all the LFA’s on the same page.”
Currently, the carapace size for LFA 24, on PEI’s North Shore, is 75 millimetres , something Mr Lewis feels is quite a discrepancy. He said he would like it if fishers in LFA 24 were able to catch canners of the same size as fishers in LFA 25.
Lionel Livingstone, captain of the boat Apex Predator, based out of West Point, agrees with Mr Lewis.
“LFA 24, they’re moving up, but not to the same speed or degree that we have,” he said. “A few years ago, we took a five millimetre jump in three years, which at the time we thought was significant. Looking back, it was one of the better things that we’ve ever done, so going up the additional two millimetres this year and two millimetres next year. I’m not opposed to going off to a market size officer at all. I think it’s probably going to benefit us in the long-run.”
Last year, fishers ended their season earning about $8.50 for canners, and $10 for markets, depending on the buyer. So far, there hasn’t been a peep on what prices might be, but the hope is it’s enough to offset the increased prices for fuel and bait, along with labour, gear, and everything else that goes into holding a lobster fishing license.
As Setting Day gets closer, fishers hope everybody in the industry is able to go to work, are able to get a bite to eat at the end of the day, that no one gets hurt, and everyone comes home safe and sound.
