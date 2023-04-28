Sean Pridham and Malcolm Butler place tags on lobster traps as they prepare for the upcoming spring lobster fishery. Two of the big concerns this year for fishers are the cost of bait, and the price of fuel, each of which has increased from this time last year. Jillian Trainor photo
As fishers prepare for the beginning of the spring lobster season, thoughts are optimistic.
“I’m not hearing anything negative,” said Stacey Skerry, who fishes out of Northport on the boat How We Roll. “It’s going to be decent as far as I’m hearing. Nothing really horrible, hopefully.”
Robert Buote, who fishes out of Jude’s Point, agrees.
“It should be decent, there’s no reason it shouldn’t be, I don’t think Fiona took them all away,” he joked.
The start date for LFA 24 is scheduled for April 29 while LFA 26A1 is scheduled to begin on April 26.
Molly Aylward, executive director of the PEI Fishermen’s Association, said the association is looking forward to a good spring fishery.
“We were pleased to have low levels of ice this year that moved out early,” she said. “The weather conditions will be monitored in advance of opening to ensure a safe opening, and we’re hopeful for good landings and a solid price.”
While there has been no official word on what initial prices will be, some fishers have heard it will be between seven dollars for canners and eight dollars for markets. This is similar to the $7.50 and $8.50 they were getting at the start of the 2022 spring fishery.
Like last year, fishers are also dealing with not having a bait fishery and high fuel prices.
“Bait is getting expensive, I think it’s $1.80 per pound for mackerel. Last year, it was about $1.50,” said Mr Buote.
Mr Buote said he hasn’t heard anything new on the status of the bait fishery, but doesn’t expect it will reopen any time soon. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the closure of the mackerel and bait fisheries on March 30, 2022, citing concerns over stock numbers entering a critical zone.
Ms Aylward said the closure of the mackerel and spring herring fishery will have an impact on the bottom line for fishers.
“As the price of bait and fuel increases there is less left in the fishers pocket at the end of the day,” she said. “We are hearing from our industry regarding their concerns. The PEIFA has brought these concerns to DFO and has recommended a limited commercial and bait fishery for 2023.”
Despite the challenges, fishers are looking forward to once again being able to out on ocean.
“I hope everybody gets along well, everybody is safe, the price of lobster is decent, and everybody does well,” concluded Mr Skerry.
