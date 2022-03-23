Over the last three issues of the Graphics, the state of the mental health and addictions system on PEI has been explored by Island Press reporter Rachel Collier.
The personal stories and struggles of Islanders showcased in the Through the Cracks series has revealed a fragile system that deserves immediate action to fix it. And not just band aid solutions either. Something that is concrete and lasting.
It means getting government departments and agencies in the same room together and coming up with an action plan that will guarantee change and see barriers eliminated, so people seeking help get the proper care they need.
While probably not new to anyone who works within in it, this series has really exposed the fault lines that exist within the mental health and addictions system in PEI. A system that is constantly failing the most vulnerable in our society. Those who’ve been navigating this broken system deserve to be heard. They deserve proper help. And if officials take the time to read these stories, see where these fault lines exist, then just maybe solutions can be found and the system can see improvements. Funding will help, but if there’s no solid plan, no concrete solutions, to fix the system than that funding only goes to waste and people will only continue to suffer.
It’s about listening to the advocates who work with these individuals, who see firsthand how these issues impact the people they work with. It’s also about holding account government when they make promises and fail to keep those promises.
The final installment of this very special series is out in this week’s issues of the Graphic. Now the series has concluded, the ball is in the government’s court. What steps will they take to correct the issues facing people who try to access help?
Fixing the system won’t be easy. There are no simple solutions to these complex issues. But something has to be done or it will only get worse.
