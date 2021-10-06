The United States recently wrapped up its Banned Books Week, with this year’s theme being ‘Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.’
Canada has a similar event, taking place in a few month’s time, called Freedom to Read Week.
While it might be surprising for some, there have been books challenged in libraries and schools throughout our country over the last few decades, and while some criticism are valid, others, quite frankly aren’t.
When it was published in the Netherlands in 2011, The Book of Negroes was challenged by a group representing victims of slavery, who threatened to burn the book if its title wasn’t changed. Context here is important. The Book of Negroes isn’t just the title of the novel, it was also an actual historical document: a British naval ledger charting the migration of 3,000 enslaved Africans from New York, to Nova Scotia and then to Africa.
See also ‘When Everything Feels Like The Movies’ by Raziel Reid. First published in 2014, this book, which received the Governor-General’s Award for English-language children’s literature has been challenged for coarse language, profanity and portrayal of gay “lifestyle”. This reporter put the word lifestyle in quotation marks because a person’s orientation is not a lifestyle, it is part of who they are, whether they are gay, straight, bisexual, transgender, asexual, etc. The book itself has been noted for its frank treatment of a gay youth’s first sexual experiences, the consequences of homophobic bullying, and the difficulty faced by gay youth growing up in a small-town environment.
Another example is ‘A Jest of God’, which was challenged by a school trustee in Etobicoke, ON in 1978. The trustee tried, and failed, to remove the novel from high school English classes because they objected to the portrayal of teachers “who had sexual intercourse time and time again, out of wedlock,” claiming the novel would diminish the authority of teachers in students’ eyes. The novel follows schoolteacher Rachel Cameron through a summer affair and its consequences on her life.
Believe or not, Robert Munsch has a book that has been banned and challenged for crude content. The book? ‘Good Families Don’t’ which deals with farts. That’s right. Farts. A normal, everyday thing everybody does.
Other challenges are more valid. In some cases the books in question deal with dated, racist, or homophobic portrayals of characters. Library patrons in Ontario and British Columbia, for example, have challenged Crafts for Kids by Gill Dickinson, The Adventures of Tintin: Volume 1 by Hergé, and Mon Ours Nestor by Valérie Weishar-Giuliani and Baptistine Mésange for their portrayal of Indigenous peoples.
Honestly, though, most of the time when a book is challenged or banned, the reasoning is stupid and narrow-minded. So why not crack open one of these books. It could be a mind broadening experience.
