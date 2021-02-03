Having two highly effective COVID-19 vaccines developed in such a short amount of time is a huge achievement.
Getting those vaccines into the arms of people is a whole other challenge and is proving to be a logistical nightmare for some countries. That means it could be a long time before many of us will have access to the vaccine.
But as the old saying goes, patience is a virtue.
Priority has to go to those who could potentially be greatly impacted by the coronavirus. Vulnerable populations like the elderly, healthcare workers and those living in Indigenous communities should of course have first crack at the vaccine. Most of us understand this and have no problem waiting for our turn. Unfortunately, one Canadian couple didn’t want to wait and decided to jump the line.
Rod Baker, the now former president and CEO of a Canadian casino company, and his wife, Ekaterina, first flew to Whitehorse, Yukon from their home province of British Columbia and then chartered a plane to a small community in the territory to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine. The remote population living in the area were priorities to receive the vaccine because they are hours from a hospital and lack the resources to address any major outbreaks.
The Bakers took doses meant for these people. To make matters worse, the couple straight-out lied and told those at the mobile vaccination clinic that were administering the vaccine they were new employees at a local motel. And they weren’t even fully vaccinated either as it was only the first dose. Did they have a plan to return weeks later to get the second dose? It’s being reported, under BC’s vaccination plan, the couple will be ineligible for a second dose until August.
So many of us have made sacrifices to combat the COVID-19 virus. We have endured months of public health orders to do our part in keeping each other safe. Yet, these two clowns decided the rules didn’t apply to them.
We saw similar behaviour over the holidays, when several Canadian politicians defied public health orders and travelled abroad. Such behaviour only creates this feeling that the rules are only meant for certain individuals.
The Bakers thought they deserved to get the vaccine over the most vulnerable in our society instead of waiting their turn like everyone else. That is the very definition of privilege.
They must have known what they were doing was wrong because of how they went about getting the vaccine, which was devious and underhanded.
Not only did these two jump the line, they failed to follow Yukon’s COVID-19 rules by not self-isolating for 14 days once arriving in the territory, potentially putting people at risk for their own selfish gains.
Fortunately, the couple was found out and are facing charges under Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act. They each received a ticket with two counts each. The maximum penalty is a $500 fine plus $75 victim surcharge per count, six months in jail, or both. The couple are currently facing a fine totalling $2,300 and have the option of taking the charges to trial. A slap on the wrist for the stunt they pulled.
Not many of us have the resources this couple does, so the chances of this being repeated are slim, but that doesn’t mean officials shouldn’t be sending a stronger message that behaviour like this won’t be tolerated. At the very least, they need to discourage others from thinking of pulling something similar.
It’s great we have these vaccines and that people are getting vaccinated, which is offering a light at the end of a very long tunnel. Once higher-risk populations are vaccinated, there will eventually be a mass immunization campaign. Hopefully, that means life will return to some sense of normal afterwards.
But until then, everyone just needs to be patient.
