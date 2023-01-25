Terry Adams

Ever notice how some people can eat what ever they want and never seem to gain a pound and others seem to watch their caloric intake and still struggle with their weight. With years in the gym business I see it all the time and its just not fair, but it is reality.

We are all different in many ways and that includes physically. Society has us trying to emulate what is considered the “ideal look of physical fitness” . Especially for women. Very low levels of body fat, abs, tiny waist, hard legs and butt. If you are genetically blueprinted for this, you can achieve and maintain it with some smart training and nutrition. However, if you are not, you may still get there, but may have to half kill yourself with super strict nutrition and too many hours of training to be able to sustain it.

