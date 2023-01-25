Ever notice how some people can eat what ever they want and never seem to gain a pound and others seem to watch their caloric intake and still struggle with their weight. With years in the gym business I see it all the time and its just not fair, but it is reality.
We are all different in many ways and that includes physically. Society has us trying to emulate what is considered the “ideal look of physical fitness” . Especially for women. Very low levels of body fat, abs, tiny waist, hard legs and butt. If you are genetically blueprinted for this, you can achieve and maintain it with some smart training and nutrition. However, if you are not, you may still get there, but may have to half kill yourself with super strict nutrition and too many hours of training to be able to sustain it.
But you know what. That’s OK. Don’t try and live up to society’s ideal of what you should look like. Can’t lose that last 10 or 15 or can’t keep it off? It’s OK! If you are training, eating healthy, full of energy, strong, doc says all your stats are good with your check ups that is what it is all about. That is fitness, health, beauty. You are doing your best, doing your part, pro active with your health, wellness and future. Congrats-give yourself credit.
Fine line here though. If you are wanting to be fit but are doing nothing, eating crap and doing nothing for your health then you can do better. You can be better. You can be a better version of yourself. Don’t say you can’t, or it don’t work for you when you don’t try and try long term.
My point is I see people at the gym who have made phenomenal progress, are super fit, enjoy the process but want to take it that 10% further. But to get there it takes the fun out of it. Training and athletic nutrition can add so much to your life. If trying to keep that last 10 pounds off is stressing you out and taking too much time out of your lifestyle just let it go. Be proud of your fitness, dedication, and lifestyle. Love the body you are in. Ideals can be unrealistic. You are real to you, your family and everyone around you. And if you are doing what is sustainable for you, we love you just the way you are.
