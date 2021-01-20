Maintaining good mental health is important all year.
But for many, the winter months be can especially difficult, with its short, dark days and unfavourable weather.
This winter, in so many places, the pandemic has compounded the problem, with people having to stay home due to lockdown orders. But Islanders are currently in a better position than those living in other jurisdictions in the country. If everyone keeps safety in mind, wearing masks and practising social distancing, there are plenty of ways to beat the winter blues. Of course, there are those who suffer from serious seasonal depression and if anyone is struggling, they should seek professional help.
Exercise can be a great way to boost one’s mental health. Bundle up for a walk, swim indoors or head to the gym. Or take advantage of winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice skating or even sledding with the kids. PEI is experiencing a relatively mild winter so far, making it easier to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. An additional benefit to being outdoors is increasing a person’s exposure to sunlight, a good source for vitamin D, which is linked to sharper thinking and better emotional health. If a person is concerned they might not be getting enough vitamin D, perhaps speak with their doctor to see if taking a vitamin D supplement would be beneficial.
Eating a healthy diet will help too. Try to stay away from too much fast food or junk food. Eating complex carbohydrates, like whole grains, can boost energy while fruits and veggies of deep green or orange, like broccoli, kale and carrots, can promote better mood and total health.
If you are a person who spends a lot of time scrolling through social media or consuming a lot of news, maybe take a break. Try instead curling up with a good book while drinking a hot beverage. Or turn off the news for a bit and put on a favourite movie that you know will lift your spirits.
Hang with positive people, try something new or starting a new project could also help to boost a person’s mood. Volunteering with a group could help you get out of the house and could led to making new friends.
Good mental health goes hand in hand with having good overall health. The winter months can be a struggle for many and with this pandemic, taking care of your mental health is even more important than ever.
