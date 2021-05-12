Woke is not a word that threatens to steamroll a person’s ability to think critically, challenge perceptions, and debate civilly. The term is the very opposite of that, and actually challenges and encourages a person to do the things they feel the word threatens to steamroll. Used accurately, it describes someone who thinks for themselves, and reflects on how issues like classism, sexism, and racism affect that person in their daily life.
In regard to a person being afraid to speak out for fear of being verbally clobbered or cancelled, the people being cancelled are usually, though not always, the ones who deserve it.
Levar Burton comes to mind immediately. To be absolutely clear: people aren’t calling for him to be cancelled. Late last month he was the guest speaker on The View, an American show where the five female hosts come from a variety of backgrounds. When one of the show’s hosts, Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, asked about Dr Seuss Enterprises and its decision to discontinue publishing six books featuring racist imagery, she asked Burton “What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?”
Burton responded by saying he thinks the term is misnamed, calling it a misnomer. “I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t been, ever, in this country.”
There should be a focus on the statue of Sir John A at the Confederation Centre, just like there’s a focus on the statue at the corner of Richmond Street. But, how many people who live outside of Charlottetown, or who go to the centre on a regular basis were actually aware of that statue being there in the first place? The statue on Richmond Street gets more attention because it’s in a public setting, one where people walk past it every day. People are naturally going to focus on that one.
Yes, Sir John A and his government did more than just authorize the creation of residential schools. But the fact is these schools, the last of which closed in 1996, only 25 years ago, are now considered to be a big part of his legacy, and have had a lasting and detrimental impact on the Indigenous people of this country, the effects of which are still being felt today. Some survivors of these schools have reported feeling ashamed for being Indigenous because they were made to believe their traditions were ugly and dirty, in turn leading to a sometimes permanent loss of culture and loss of language. Of the 90 Indigenous languages still in existence, the majority are considered to be under serious threat of extinction.
Being woke about topics like this doesn’t eliminate discussion. It encourages it, and in turn, discussions about issues like the poverty and incarceration rates of Indigenous people, along with water and building quality of the homes on reserves in this country could be the catalyst that leads to a change that is long and sorely overdue.
