When Lynn MacDonald contacted the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) about a beluga whale hanging around the West Point harbour, she did so out of concern for the animal’s well-being.
She said it looked very lethargic, and wasn’t moving very much.
“If it was sick, I wanted some organization (to know) because you wouldn’t want to do the wrong thing and make it worse,” she said.
The whale was first spotted by staff at the West Point Lighthouse Inn & Museum on June 26, and watched as workers were being trained on how to operate the new dredge at the beach beside the lighthouse.
Belugas are Arctic and sub-Arctic sea mammals, and an average pod usually consists of roughly 10 members. These pods are also unstable, meaning individual belugas tend to move from pod to pod. In the summer, they’re mainly found in deep waters along the coasts of Alaska, northern Canada, western Greenland, and northern Russia. Isolated populations of belugas can also be found in the St. Lawrence River, the Amur River delta in China, the Shantar Islands, and the waters surrounding Sakhalin Island in the Sea of Okhotsk, both of which are in Russia.
Tonya Wimmer, executive director of MARS, said the organization is working with local government and Department of Fisheries and Oceans to monitor the animal and get a better assessment of its condition and the area it is in.
“There has been no indication that the animal is entrapped or in distress,” said Ms Wimmer. “Vagrant belugas, such as this one, often remain in one area for extended periods of time and, given their natural behaviour, they often can become curious and fixated by objects in the water.”
While speaking with MARS, Ms MacDonald was informed the beluga is likely a juvenile, and it appears to be in a good body condition. The lethargic description is difficult to interpret without a longer surveillance period, as whales will rest for periods of time, and that it may be feeding, or being more active at different times of the day.
While sightings of the whale posted to social media might have piqued the curiosity of some, it’s best to keep away from the animal.
MARS stated in an email to Ms MacDonald how there is legitimate concern that if people approach the whale in the water, or on a boat, that it will get used to people and boats. The whale might then approach a boat, and wind up injured or killed because the operator doesn’t know it is there.
“I think the main message they gave for everyone is to not approach it,” said Ms MacDonald. “It’s a wild animal and its natural response is to stay away, but if it gets used to humans and boats, that it could actually then get hurt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.