The family of Rachel Miller also wanted to send out a huge thank you to all of the staff at the Tignish Seniors Home ‘for going above and beyond each and every day with our seniors’. Ms Miller celebrated her 100th birthday on April 29. Submitted photo
Rachel Miller with her other granddaughter Tammy Shea, great-granddaughters Kelly Shea and Katie Shea and Jake Getson. Ms Miller had two children, Junior Ralph Miller and Rosetta Doyle, who, sadly, have both passed away. However, Ms Miller has eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with many attending her birthday celebrations last month. Submitted photo
Rachel Miller’s 100th birthday celebrations also included Ms Miller receiving over 100 handmade birthday cards from Tignish Elementary students. Tracy Doyle Arsenault, Ms Miller’s granddaughter and a kindergarten teacher at the school, said her grandmother has helped Tignish Elementary celebrate their 100 Days of School over the past few years. Submitted photo
Tracy Doyle Arsenault warmly embraces her grandmother Rachel Miller who celebrated her 100th birthday on April 29 at the Tignish Seniors Home. Also in attendance was Ms Doyle Arsenault’s family, with her husband Thomas Arsenault and Ms Miller’s two great-grandchildren, Henry and Marcus Arsenault. Submitted photo
Seems everyone wanted to mark the 100th birthday of Tignish Seniors Home resident Rachel Miller.
Ms Miller celebrated the remarkable milestone at the home with family, friends and staff on April 29.
“She has shared her wisdom and life experiences with the students and all the amazing events she witnessed in the past 100 years,” said Ms Doyle Arsenault. “She even came to school on one occasion when she was 95 to help celebrate the 100th day celebrations.”
During COVID, Ms Miller still helped out with a special video she made with some of her friends at the seniors home. In the video, Ms Miller shared her knowledge from her early years in school as well sharing some nursery rhymes.
Ms Miller had two children, Junior Ralph Miller and Rosetta Doyle, who, sadly, have both passed away. However, Ms Miller has eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with many attending her birthday celebrations last month.
In fact, many in Tignish wanted to celebrate Ms Miller’s birthday.
Ms Doyle Arsenault said everywhere she went, from the Tignish Co-op to Shirley’s Café to MJs Bakery to any local business, everyone was asking about Ms Miller and wanting to wish her a ‘very happy l00th birthday’. Even the Tignish Credit Union Arena put up a special message on their digital display screen wishing Ms Miller a happy 100th birthday.
“I am so proud to to live in a community that takes pride in caring for each other,” said Ms Doyle Arsenault. “We are so hounoured and blessed to have shared many memories with Nanny Rachel Miller.”
The family of Ms Miller would also like to send out a huge thank you to all of the staff at the Tignish Seniors Home ‘for going above and beyond each and every day with our seniors’.
“Our community is blessed to have such a wonderful facility to care, love and help create many more fond memories in the later years of their life,” said Ms Doyle Arsenault. “They made my grandmother’s 100th day the most amazing day ever. Words directly from my grandmother was this was the best day ever.”
