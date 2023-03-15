If any government wants to earn the trust of its people, transparency and accountability are two things that are absolutely necessary in order to make that happen. After everything that’s gone down the province’s decision to move Skills PEI and Career Development Services from O’Leary to the unincorporated area of Woodstock, it’s clear that neither are being observed by the Island’s PC government.
Their lease on the Future Tech West building where the two offices are currently located is set to expire on March 31, but no one knew this was happening until a rumour about the move began.
Both town council and the MLA for O’Leary-Inverness have stated they would have been more than happy to work with the provincial government to ensure the services could stay in town. Given the fact that collaborative services are less than one kilometre from Future Tech West, it just makes sense to keep them in town.
During O’Leary’s monthly council meeting, Mayor Eric Gavin questioned why the two services couldn’t just be moved to the Access PEI building on Barclay Road. A move to that location makes sense. Services could remain in town, the building is one level and offers automatic doors for anyone with mobility issues. There’s apparently a lot of empty office space, so it would be easy to find a place to put them.
Services like these don’t just impact the building they’re in, they impact the town as well. A person can go in, get their business done, and maybe stop in to the local grocery store before they head home, to one of the local restaurants for a bite to eat, or the gas station to top up on fuel before heading out. The new location is about 10 minutes outside of O’Leary, so if a person needs something for one of the collaborative services, they’re looking at roughly 20 minutes of extra driving, at the very least. Let’s face it, as gas continues to increase again, not everyone can afford that, meaning they’re essentially being deprived of access to that service. Is that something the provincial government really wants?
If the PCs are hoping to win in rural PEI, actions like this do nothing to show they care about rural communities.
As we get closer to the upcoming provincial election, this reporter has no doubt this topic will be on the minds of rural Islanders across the province. Because if the government can do this to O’Leary, what’s stopping them from pulling the rug out from underneath other incorporated rural areas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.