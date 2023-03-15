Jillian Trainor

If any government wants to earn the trust of its people, transparency and accountability are two things that are absolutely necessary in order to make that happen. After everything that’s gone down the province’s decision to move Skills PEI and Career Development Services from O’Leary to the unincorporated area of Woodstock, it’s clear that neither are being observed by the Island’s PC government.

Their lease on the Future Tech West building where the two offices are currently located is set to expire on March 31, but no one knew this was happening until a rumour about the move began.

