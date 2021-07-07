“The main attraction for tourists coming to the Eastern Kings area during the coming summer will be the Fisheries Exhibition and Regatta to be held at Souris July 4. This will be the first time a Fisheries Exhibition will ever have been held on P.E.I. For this year it will start on a small scale of a one-day affair, but it is hoped the exhibition will increase next year to two days.” - The Guardian, May 30, 1962.
Festivities will actually commence on Tuesday evening with the ‘Queen of the Sea’ contest. The coronation of the first Queen will be followed by a dance. The next morning will have a sports program, consisting of track and field events, and minor baseball.
The scene shifts to the waterfront at noon, where the Minister of Fisheries for P.E.I. Hon Leo Rossiter will officially declare the Fisheries Exhibition and Regatta open. Premier Walter Shaw will also be on hand as guest speaker. Immediately following the main attraction will get underway, namely the boat races. Last year’s grand champion, Gerard MacDonald, of Souris will be back to defend his title.
Water sporting events will also be held during the afternoon, with such added attractions as the greasy pole, etc. In the early evening, team tests of strength will be at stake, when various teams tangle in tug-of-war contests. While all these events are taking place, the various exhibits for the Fisheries Exhibition will be on display.
Live fish displays
All displays and exhibits have not been decided as yet, but attractions will include freshly caught fish of all varieties caught in local waters. Live fish in special display tanks may also be seen. All the gear used by dragger and inshore fishermen will be on display. Another booth will feature construction of lobster traps, also how they are put into and hauled out of the water.
A fish filleting contest will also be held, using local fish and cutters employed locally competing. Many Island companies will have prominent displays of all their fish products. Many other displays too numerous to mention will be available.
The day will come to a fine ending with a gala dance at the seaside. Last year the Regatta was revived after seven years, and turned out to be a huge success, with over 3,000 visitors on hand. That number is expected to be at least double this year.
Long sandy beaches
New seaside tourist attractions are rapidly being discovered by the tourists who come to Eastern Kings. Long sandy beaches, considered by many to be the finest on the Island can be found at Red Point, Chepstow, Basin Head and Norris Pond. Last year Red Point proved to be the most popular, and at the height of the season, tents were stretched as far as the eye could see. Many of those visitors plan on coming back again this season.
Not only are the beaches attractive, but getting there permits one to view the picturesque scenery along the way. The drive through the Kingsboro district and again around East Point are considered to be two of the best scenic routes on the Island.
There are two new motels in this area. The Lord Rollo in Rollo Bay, and the Della Marie in Souris. The Sea View Hotel in Souris also accommodates visitors. Last year a great number of tourists camped out, and plans are being made to enlarge the camping grounds to about double the present size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.