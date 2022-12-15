Blake Adams will be managing O’Leary’s community and economic development portfolio with Mayor Eric Gavin. Mr Gavin assigned him that portfolio because of Mr Adams’ previous experience with that department, noting how he helped in the creation of things like the Pate Subdivision and the cannabis store on Main Street. He said Mr Adams has a lot of passion for when it comes to the growth of the town. Jillian Trainor photo
Blake Adams returns as councillor for the Town of O’Leary. Mr Adams has previously served nine years on council, but chose not to re-offer during the province’s 2018 municipal elections. In photo: L-R: Councillors Darrel Wood, Judy MacIsaac, Kevin Maynard, Valene Gallant, Blake Adams, and Mayor Eric Gavin. Missing from photo: Councillor Darren MacKinnon. Jillian Trainor photo
Blake Adams is happy to be returning as a member of O’Leary Council.
“I’m interested in being involved in the community’s affairs,” he said during the town’s monthly council meeting on Dec. 8. “What I’m most looking forward to would be future growth of the town.”
Mr Adams returned to council following his acclamation during the province’s municipal elections in November. He’d previously served three terms on council, nine years in total.
During the meeting, Mayor Eric Gavin noted there would be a slight shifting of which councillors would be responsible for the various portfolios and departments in the community.
Darren MacKinnon remains as deputy mayor and will continue to manage the town’s financial portfolio, but he will now be one of two councillors responsible for the Human Resources portfolio. Mr MacKinnon will share that portfolio with Councillor Judy MacIsaac, who remains responsible for the Newcomers, Seniors, and Emergency Measures Organization portfolios. Valene Gallant is responsible for Recreation portfolio, Kevin Maynard remains on the Streets and Sidewalks portfolio, and is taking over the police portfolio, while Darrel Wood remains in charge of the fire department portfolio and is also now responsible for sanitation with Mr Gavin. Along with sanitation, Mr Gavin is responsible for the properties portfolio, and will manage the community and economic development portfolio with Mr Adams.
“I think it’s great having a local business owner on council for the perspective on the economy, and retail sector,” said Coun Maynard.
Mr Gavin agrees.
“He was on development (portfolio) and you can see some of the development things that happened before he left, with the new subdivision, and the marijuana store and stuff,” he said. “I feel he’s very aggressive for what he does, and he’s really got a lot of passion for the growth of this town.”
