Blake Adams will be managing O’Leary’s community and economic development portfolio with Mayor Eric Gavin. Mr Gavin assigned him that portfolio because of Mr Adams’ previous experience with that department, noting how he helped in the creation of things like the Pate Subdivision and the cannabis store on Main Street. He said Mr Adams has a lot of passion for when it comes to the growth of the town. Jillian Trainor photo

Blake Adams is happy to be returning as a member of O’Leary Council.

“I’m interested in being involved in the community’s affairs,” he said during the town’s monthly council meeting on Dec. 8. “What I’m most looking forward to would be future growth of the town.”

O'Leary Council

Blake Adams returns as councillor for the Town of O’Leary. Mr Adams has previously served nine years on council, but chose not to re-offer during the province’s 2018 municipal elections. In photo: L-R: Councillors Darrel Wood, Judy MacIsaac, Kevin Maynard, Valene Gallant, Blake Adams, and Mayor Eric Gavin. Missing from photo: Councillor Darren MacKinnon. Jillian Trainor photo

