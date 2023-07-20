Natasha Dunn Kvedaras (left) and Crystal Clements (right) are two of the 10 members of the Youth and the Arts program who buried a time capsule in 1999. The plan was always to dig the capsule up, but the timing needed to be right. This year, the timing was finally right, and the July 11, the two dug up what had been buried for over two decades. Jillian Trainor photo
Some of the items in the time capsule were a kid’s t-shirt, a small kids book, photos, a letter written by each person, a patch from a quilt, the 1999 Canadian Millennium quarter set, a commemorative silver dollar from the Summerside Chamber of Commerce, and more. Unfortunately, because the capsule wasn’t as weatherproof as initially hoped, several items wound up being waterlogged, rusted, or had turned to mush because of their time underground. Jillian Trainor photo
A set of the Canadian Millennium quarters, released in 1999 was included in the time capsule. These quarters were stored in an old film container, and were able to avoid turning to ruse as a result. Jillian Trainor photo
When Natasha Dunn Kvedaras and Crystal Clements buried a time capsule in Alberton in 1999, the plan was always to dig it up, but the timing needed to be right.
“I’d have to be home from Ontario, and she would have to be home from Halifax at the same time,” said Ms Dunn Kvedaras. “She contacted me a couple of days ago asking if I was going to be home, because she was home, so it seemed like the perfect time to do it.”
