The temporary blockade at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border has been dispersed, but some businesses in West Prince felt the impact immediately.
“We had produce and frozen food that didn’t arrive at our store, and that product in particular is a just in time delivery system,” explained Darren MacKinnon, manager of the Tignish Co-op. “You can’t order three weeks of romaine lettuce and have it in your cooler, you need to order it twice, or three times a week so it’s here good and fresh for our customers. We depend on a very fluid transportation system to make sure they’re here in a timely fashion.”
The blockade, which began on June 23 and lasted almost 24-hours, was a result of demonstrators protesting the last minute decision by the Nova Scotia government announcing that most travellers from New Brunswick will continue to have to self-isolate when arriving in the province. Nova Scotia Premier Premier Iain Rankin said the decision was because New Brunswick would be allowing travellers from outside the Atlantic region to visit without needing to self-isolate if they’ve had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the only Atlantic province to do so.
For the Tignish Co-op, multiple shipments arrive daily from the mainland, and not just produce. The Co-op also operates the gas station in town, along with the Home Hardware stores in Tignish, Alberton, and O’Leary, meaning deliveries of gas and lumber faced delays as well.
Mr MacKinnon said it’s a huge logistics operation at the best of times, but a man-made obstacle like the blockade deteriorates the ability to have a well operating food store. For every day food isn’t on the shelf, a day is taken off that product’s life, meaning it’s a lost opportunity for not only the store, but for the customer as well, who won’t be getting the best product the store can offer as a result.
The Alberton Irving receives deliveries every two days, but wasn’t directly impacted by the blockade.
“It could cause some problems, but with my business, it’s not a real big thing,” said owner Pat Murphy. “What could cause a problem for us is gas is our main product, so if the gas truck wasn’t able to get through for delivery, that would cause problems for a lot of people.”
Paul Dillon, co-owner of Dillon’s Convenience in Tyne Valley, said the blockade didn’t have much of an impact on his store because Dillon’s only gets deliveries from the mainland once a week.
“Had the blockade gone on longer, it would have had a very direct, negative impact on it,” he said. “ADL, they’re our exclusive supplier for the restaurant, they get a lot of their products from the mainland. If it did affect ADL in any way, it didn’t domino effect down to affect me. We got our regular deliveries, there were a couple of things we were shorted on in the order, but nothing too serious.”
Mr Dillon said communication and cooperation between the three Atlantic premiers has been good up until now. He hopes there were some lessons learned from this, and communication will be more transparent going forward.
Mr MacKinnon said he realizes people were frustrated by the last-minute announcement, but the blockade wasn’t the right way to voice that frustration.
“If you need to demonstrate, go to the individuals, or groups, or government that your trying to get their attention from, demonstrate in front of those folks, and not interrupt supply chains through larger organizations that people depend on to eat, and to carry out their daily work,” he said. “There’s already pressures on the supply chain due to COVID, and regional and international issues. This only adds to that misery, and it’s really unfortunate that people don’t see that and react as a result to try and find a solution.”
