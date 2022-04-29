Last week students at Bloomfield Elementary were finding ways to be kind to the Earth as part of the school’s new Great Kindness Challenge. The challenge was kicked off at Bloomfield’s first school wide assembly in two years due to the pandemic. With Earth Day being last Friday, students were challenged to find ways to be kind to the Earth. While the challenge is fairly broad, each week the school will be challenged to do something different which will all be centred around kindness. Melissa Heald photo
The Great Kindness Challenge at Bloomfield Elementary inspired Grade 2 student Jake Gaudette to create No Littering posters, which he put up at the school last Friday for Earth Day. The first week of the challenge was centred around being kind to the Earth as part of activities for Earth Day. Melissa Heald photo
When Bloomfield Elementary held their first school wide assembly in two years last week it was for a very special reason - to kick off their Great Kindness Challenge.
The challenge was spearheaded by the school’s guidance counsellor, Lori Gard.
“We wanted to have an initiative in the school and we felt we wanted to do something around kindness,” said Principal Andrew Stewart, adding the school has done similar things like this in the past. “At the same time, we felt there was an opportunity with cohorts no longer being required to do something together as a school.”
Mr Stewart said the challenge is fairly broad, but each week the school will be challenged to do something different all centred around kindness.
With the school’s assembly held last Tuesday and the upcoming Friday, April 22, being Earth Day, it was decided the first week of the challenge would be themed around being kind to the Earth.
“Some of the classes have been doing clean ups outside, some of them have been talking about recycling and proper use of compost and waste, those sort of things,” explained Mr Stewart. “Each class was asked to come up with something they wanted to do to be kind to our Earth.”
The challenge inspired Grade 2 student Jake Gaudette to create No Littering posters, which he displayed around the school on Friday.
“I went outside one day saw these people holding a bag and picking up trash and when I came in I saw no littering poster and it inspired me to do something for Earth Day,” said Mr Gaudette.
Mr Gaudette said he likes the idea of the Great Kindness Challenge.
“Kindness is a good idea because if you be kind that’s how you make friends,” he said.
In the weeks to come, the school will look at issuing challenges that will encourage the students to be kind to one another, like on the playground or in the classroom.
Mr Stewart said the Great Kindness Challenge is about promoting a positive school environment for students at Bloomfield Elementary.
“Kindness is something we talk a lot about here,” he said. “We have greats kids and great families and we can probably make some neat things happen here with the challenges.”
