Grade 6 students at Bloomfield Elementary School proudly show off their Heart Art during the annual Valentine’s Day art show. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the IWK in member of former student Kameron Cooke, with last year’s event raising roughly $3,400, the highest amount to date. Back row, left to right: Sheppard Smallman, Caleb Smallman, and Zoe Smallman. Front row, left to right: Kinley Stewart and Aliya Ellis. Jillian Trainor photo
Though Bloomfield Elementary School isn’t able to host the 12th annual Heart Art event in person, staff and students are happy the art show is able to take place in a virtual capacity.
“It’s our second year doing it this way, and even though it’s quite different, it’s working extremely well,” said Andrew Stewart, principal of the school. “We have some students assisting us, and as the e-transfers come in, we open them, and track off who has bought which piece of art, and at the end of the day, they get sent home to the right people.”
The event started 12 years ago in memory of Kameron Cooke, a former Bloomfield student who passed away at the age of six.
“I think what we really like is that it’s become such a tradition here,” said Mr Stewart. “The fundraising committee from the IWK has become aware of it as well, and we’re pretty proud of what we’ve been able to raise.”
Every class creates an art project with a central theme or common idea, something Mr Stewart said was really neat to see because the artwork looks so different from class to class. He said everyone always looks forward to the unveiling to see all the finished artwork.
“I like that even though we have the same idea for the class, everybody’s is unique, and that the money is going to a good place,” said Zoe Smallman, one of the Grade 6 students helping keep track of sales.
There have been concerns about how the pandemic might impact the Heart Art event if it couldn’t be held in person. Those concerns were unfounded, as the event last year raised roughly $3,400 for the IWK, the highest amount to date.
“It was important to us that it continued, and it was important to us that the Grade 6 students were able to help in some way because it really was their initiative that drove it every year, and it’s a great fit for Valentine’s Day at the school,” said Mr Stewart. “It’s typically a pretty fun day anyway, this just adds to it.”
