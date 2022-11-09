Skyler MacLeod

One of the graves Skyler MacLeod placed a flag at was of Henry Leo Peters. While placing flags at the grave of soldiers and veterans, Mr MacLeod found the grave of his great-grandfather, Vincent Perry. Jillian Trainor photo

For the vice president of St. Anthony’s Royal Canadian Legion having Grade 6 students from Bloomfield Elementary plant flags at the graves of soldiers and veterans offers a chance to learn more about the First and Second World Wars, and realize how many veterans have lived in the area.

“A couple I heard saying ‘There’s my grandfather, and there’s my great-grandfather’,” said Brian Arsenault. “It probably makes them more aware about why we do this.”

Fraser Cook

Fraser Cook takes down the name of a soldier whose final resting place is at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Cemetery. Mr Cook and the other members of the Grade 6 class from Bloomfield Elementary School were at the cemetery on Nov. 1, placing flags at the graves of soldiers to honour them ahead of Remembrance Day. Jillian Trainor photo
Group

Grade 6 students from Bloomfield Elementary School were at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Cemetery on Nov. 1, placing flags at the graves of soldiers and veterans who fought in the First and Second World Wars. Students have been involved with placing the flags at the graves for about 20 years. Back row, left to right: Brian Arsenault, vice-president of St. Anthony’s Legion, Alexander Livingston, Seger Lidstone, Lilli Buchanan, Fraser Cook, Kenzie MacLean, Jasmine Henderson, Henry Dean, Vada, Gallant, Michael Semenov. Middle row, left to right: Parker Morgan, Hayden Ramsay, Landon Rayner, Isaac Gallant, Caleb Rennie, Graydon Noye, Mya O’Halloran, Marah Poirier, Skyler MacLeod, Lydia Pineau, Payton Gallant. Front row, left to right: Tucker Wallace, Luke Rogers, Jace Handrahan, Kip Nurse, Bryce Stewart, Aaron Corcoran, Lexie Richard, Evalynne Quesnel, Gracie Lidstone, Munro LeClair. Jillian Trainor photo

