One of the graves Skyler MacLeod placed a flag at was of Henry Leo Peters. While placing flags at the grave of soldiers and veterans, Mr MacLeod found the grave of his great-grandfather, Vincent Perry. Jillian Trainor photo
Fraser Cook takes down the name of a soldier whose final resting place is at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Cemetery. Mr Cook and the other members of the Grade 6 class from Bloomfield Elementary School were at the cemetery on Nov. 1, placing flags at the graves of soldiers to honour them ahead of Remembrance Day. Jillian Trainor photo
Grade 6 students from Bloomfield Elementary School were at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Cemetery on Nov. 1, placing flags at the graves of soldiers and veterans who fought in the First and Second World Wars. Students have been involved with placing the flags at the graves for about 20 years. Back row, left to right: Brian Arsenault, vice-president of St. Anthony’s Legion, Alexander Livingston, Seger Lidstone, Lilli Buchanan, Fraser Cook, Kenzie MacLean, Jasmine Henderson, Henry Dean, Vada, Gallant, Michael Semenov. Middle row, left to right: Parker Morgan, Hayden Ramsay, Landon Rayner, Isaac Gallant, Caleb Rennie, Graydon Noye, Mya O’Halloran, Marah Poirier, Skyler MacLeod, Lydia Pineau, Payton Gallant. Front row, left to right: Tucker Wallace, Luke Rogers, Jace Handrahan, Kip Nurse, Bryce Stewart, Aaron Corcoran, Lexie Richard, Evalynne Quesnel, Gracie Lidstone, Munro LeClair. Jillian Trainor photo
For the vice president of St. Anthony’s Royal Canadian Legion having Grade 6 students from Bloomfield Elementary plant flags at the graves of soldiers and veterans offers a chance to learn more about the First and Second World Wars, and realize how many veterans have lived in the area.
“A couple I heard saying ‘There’s my grandfather, and there’s my great-grandfather’,” said Brian Arsenault. “It probably makes them more aware about why we do this.”
Taking place on Nov. 1, the students went to St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in Woodstock. Before being given their flags, students were given pouches which included a poppy sticker, a wrist band, and two pins, and a pen and notepad. The pen and notepad were so they could write down the names of the grave where their flags were placed. Once they got back to school, the students wrote a paragraph explaining their experience at the graveyard, including the name of the veteran where they placed their flag.
One of the students taking part, Skyler MacLeod, actually did find his relative among the veterans’ graves, that of his great-grandfather, Vincent Perry. Mr Perry fought in the Second World War.
Mr MacLeod said his father had shown him the headstone when he was younger, but he didn’t understand the significance of it back then. He knew he wanted to find the grave while he was at the cemetery, and with the knowledge it was along the back row, and a little help from his friends, he found it.
He said placing the flags at graves of veterans was sad, but also exciting.
“I get to go around and put the flags on, and then I get to notice how many people are here and how many served in the war, and who fought in the war,” he said.
In total, 93 people buried at the cemetery fought in the First and Second World Wars.
Students have been involved with placing the flags at the graves for about 20 years. Mr Arsenault and Alan Curtis, president of St. Anthony’s Legion, would like to get more Grade 6 classes on PEI and across Canada to become involved in doing this.
“That’s a good age group to get them (involved), they’re still open to new ideas,” said Mr Curtis.
When asked what they thought of placing the flags, the students thought it was a great idea.
“I think it’s awesome that we get to come out here and pay respect to all the veterans and people that died to give us freedom,” said Marah Poirier.
Graydon Noye agreed, saying it was a learning experience.
“If we don’t do this, we might never learn from our mistakes in the past, of war and how much damage has been done to the world whenever that war was going on,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.