This is just a small sampling of what’s sold at Ruby Lubigan’s Sari-Sari Retail Store in Bloomfield. The store is a little different from sari-sari stores in the Philippines because it has refrigerated storage areas for things like cold drinks, water, and perishable goods, and with freezers for frozen goods. Also unlike sari-sari stores in the Philippines, beer or cigarettes can’t be sold here because a special license is needed. Jillian Trainor photo

When she moved to Canada from the Philippines in 2011, Ruby Lubigan never thought she would open her own store, but nearly five years ago she opened the Sari-Sari Retail Store in Bloomfield.

Ms Lubigan is one of many temporary foreign workers who moved to Canada in order to better provide for their families. Many of these workers are employed by the various fish plants in West Prince come from the Philippines. While that has brought an increased diversity in the region that doesn’t always extend to places like the grocery store, where it can be hard to find ingredients from home.

The Sari-Sari Retail Store has done well since opening, and owner Ruby Lubigan has an employee, Oyeth Maranan, working at the store while Ms Lubigan works at a bank during the day. Jillian Trainor photo

