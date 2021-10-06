John Handrahan is a blueberry farmer. He never really had a desire to grow apples. However that changed following a few bad years with low prices, leading him to attend an information session on the trellis apple system.
“My wife and I travelled down and took it in and did some research after that,” he said, adding he learned apple varieties like honey crisp are in high demand and will probably remain in high demand in the future.
In June 2017, Mr Handrahan planted approximately 6,200 apple trees in a back field on his Broderick Road property in Christopher Cross.
“We had the land and a couple of growers came up and took a look and said we had a pretty good site,” said Mr Handrahan.
Most trellis designs use a combination of dwarfing root stocks, steel wire, deep-set posts, metal tree guides, staples and trellis clips. The system is a means to control the growth of the trees and increase the fruit-bearing area of the tree. The standard system of growing apples is the the traditional method of planting a regular apple tree that produce thick trunks with expansive canopies of leaves. With the trellis system, dwarf apple tree varieties are used, creating an orchard with rows of thin, sparsely branched trees.
While this produces less fruit per tree, there’s more fruit per acres because the trees are so closely aligned, Mr Handrahan explained.
“With the trellis system, you can get into production within four or five years where as the standard can be eight, nine or ten years before you get some production,” he said.
Mr Handrahan also thought growing apples would work well alongside his blueberry crop.
“They have separate timing for spring work and fall harvest and we thought that would be a good fit,” he said. “For blueberries, we do work in March and June and the harvest is in late August into September. Apples, a lot of your pruning is in the spring, fertilizer and crop protection is roughly the same time, but the harvest is then, well, we weren’t sure, but we thought it would be in early October and that seems to be about right.”
The trellis system is also less labour intensive.
“They are easier to manage and they are easier to prune because you don’t have to use any ladders,” said Mr Handrahan. “Ladders are dangerous and it also cuts down on the amount of manpower that are needed to prune, so it’s a simpler system to grow the tree.”
Mr Handrahan is growing three different varieties of apples - honey crisp, gala and ambrosia.
When he planted the trees they were about two feet, but can grow to an average of 15 to 30 feet. However, Mr Handrahan said they will prune the trees to keep them around 9 to ten feet. Right now, some have grown to eight feet while others are around six feet. And the trees are beginning to produce.
“The majority of the trees do have crop this year, a very small crop because the trees are still young,” he said. “Certain environments and certain management, you can get a crop the second or third year, but we don’t have the heat units here they have further south and the trees don’t grow as fast, so we were aiming for a very small crop in the fifth year. We maybe got a 100 pounds last year.”
The small crop this year means Mr Handrahan is looking to open an apple u-pick, which will occur over two or three weekends in October.
“It will be nice just to see people enjoying the apples,” he said.
Overall, Mr Handrahan said the venture into apple growing has been a good experience so far.
“I’ve tried other crops, other than blueberries, and this is the one that has been the most encouraging,” he said. “There’s a steep learning curve and I’m not any where’s near the peak yet, but I’m enjoying it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.