RCMP on PEI are investigating following the discovery of a body on Lennox Island.
In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, around 12:45 pm, a RCMP helicopter located a body in a heavily wooded area. Police were in the area searching for 28-year-old Jamie Sark, who was reported missing from Lennox Island on Aug. 25.
Members of the Prince District RCMP, Major Crime Unit and RCMP helicopter are assisting with the recovery of the body.
“An autopsy will be scheduled to help positively identify the body and determine the exact cause of death,” said the RCMP.
The investigation continues.
Initially, Mr Sark was last seen on Aug. 21 near Mosquito Path in Lennox Island First Nation between the hours of 11 am and 12 pm. RCMP later confirmed he was seen leaving a residence on Sumac Trail around midnight on Aug. 22.
In September, the Lennox Island First Nation band set up a reward of $5,000 to aid Mr Sark’s family in finding credible information they hoped would lead to finding the young man. The search for Mr Sark was also recently expanded to Nova Scotia.
