RCMP have confirmed a body discovered on Lennox Island last week belongs to a missing 28-year-old man from the community.
Jamie Sark was reported missing on Aug. 25. On Nov 12, a RCMP helicopter located a body in a heavily wooded area on Lennox Island.
On Nov. 18, in a news release, the RCMP positively identified the remains belonging to Mr Sark.
The RCMP said the investigation into the cause of his death continues.
“Anyone who has information that may further the investigation is asked to contact the Prince District RCMP,” stated the police.
The RCMP extended their condolences to Mr Sark’s family and friends.
