Lennox Island

Graphic file photo

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

RCMP have confirmed a body discovered on Lennox Island last week belongs to a missing 28-year-old man from the community.

Sark

Jamie Sark was reported missing from Lennox Island on Aug. 25. Graphic file photo

Jamie Sark was reported missing on Aug. 25. On Nov 12, a RCMP helicopter located a body in a heavily wooded area on Lennox Island.

On Nov. 18, in a news release, the RCMP positively identified the remains belonging to Mr Sark.

The RCMP said the investigation into the cause of his death continues.

“Anyone who has information that may further the investigation is asked to contact the Prince District RCMP,” stated the police.

The RCMP extended their condolences to Mr Sark’s family and friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.