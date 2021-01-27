Looking back on 2020, Grace Dawson, a provincial librarian, has noticed shifts in trends.
“The big trend which is reflected in the numbers is this year’s rise in digital and electronic resource use,” said Ms Dawson. She added this is likely because of COVID-19 and the related shutdowns.
Islanders used 49,200 more electronic resources in 2020 compared to 2019. That’s a jump from 179,527 uses to 228,759.
At Alberton Library, branch technician Kelly Gillis noticed a lot more folks calling in asking questions about how to access or use the online resources.
On the flip side, new memberships and physical book loans were down this year.
Libraries offered 4,163 new library cards in 2019 but only 2,033 in 2020.
They loaned 300,652 physical books in 2020 compared to 471,380 in 2019.
Physical items could not be borrowed between mid-march and early June 2020 when libraries closed their doors to the public. Then in June library services started to gradually reopen with some locations offering curbside pickup. Eventually all 26 locations reopened but reverted back to curbside pickup during the December COVID circuit breaker when restrictions were heightened again for Islanders.
Despite these interruptions, overall, borrowed library materials increased this year from 819,987 materials borrowed in 2019 to 980,800 borrowed in 2020.
Ms Dawson said the growing use of non-traditional library materials like musical instruments, telescopes, snowshoes, etc. rose. This type of item has been available through the province’s libraries since 2018.
“I think their popularity reflects the evolution of libraries as a provider of a broad range of materials and items to the entire community,” said Ms Dawson.
“Libraries have always been inclusive spaces that provide information and access to all individuals but now we are seeing that the public wants information and resources in a wide variety of formats.”
Ms Gillis said at her library there was a big increase in folks borrowing snowshoes and Nordic ski poles.
“Its something you can do in solitude and at a distance from one another outdoors,” said Ms Gillis who expects the the snowshoe trend could have partly been affected by COVID-19.
Here is a breakdown of non-traditional items loaned across the province this year:
• Musical instruments: 2,781
• TCAP Fitness passes
(available at Montague Library): 995
• Radon detectors: 165
• Telescopes: 403
• Snowshoes: 731
• Museum passes checked out
(July & August 2020): 143
• Books delivered through Library’s Early Learning and Child Care Centre Book Delivery Service (which was started in July 2020): 3,799
• Books delivered through Library’s Community Care Book Delivery Service for 2020: 2,671
Ms Dawson said it’s worth noting that it has been difficult to draw conclusive trends from this year’s data given the restrictions libraries have faced due to COVID-19.
