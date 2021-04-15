After close two and half weeks, students and staff at Westisle Composite High School no longer have to use bottled water following a malfunction with the school’s biomass heating system.
The malfunction occurred over the March 19 weekend. The heating system is housed in a separate building near the school.
“The biomass heating system had a pipe that burst that was in close proximity to the drinking water well at the school,” explained Becky Chaisson, director of corporate services for the Public Schools Branch (PSB). “When we found out about the issue, before any tests or anything was done, we put them on bottled water. That was a proactive thing on our part because we didn’t want to risk any issues.”
After samples were taken and sent to be analyzed, the well was immediately shocked to make sure there was no bacteria in it. Two tests were done on the water samples, a bacteria test and a chemistry test, to ensure the quality of the water.
In the meantime, the school was told to use bottled water for everything from drinking to washing until test results came back clear.
“We wanted to make sure that the drinking water, and all the water supply at the school was safe, so that’s why we proactively put them on bottled water,” said Ms Chaisson. “We just proactively did that in order to make sure everything was fine.”
Tests results on the well water came back on April 6, all clear, and the school was able to switch back from the bottled water.
The biomass facility is currently out of operation as repairs are done.
“We haven’t been using that heat for the school this season, so they’ve been using their own heating system within the building,” said Ms Chaisson. “The building still has heat, it’s just the normal heating system within the school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.