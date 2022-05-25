The owners of Bray’s Independent Grocery Store were honoured to be one of the recipients of a special coin celebrating organizations who have done good deeds for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were just ecstatic, so excited, it’s an honour to have this,” said Bill Bray, co-owner of the store. “Some recognition for the staff and everybody that had to go through it is pretty impressive.”
The COVID Warrior Coin was commissioned by Dr. Trevor Jain, an emergency room physician working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. In March and April of 2020, he noticed a large number of Islanders were doing amazing things to prepare for the province’s response to COVID-19, but only a few were being recognized at that time for their efforts.
Wanting to turn something negative into something positive, he commissioned the coin to recognize the outstanding leadership, initiative and hard work of multiple Islanders and organizations who have gone above and beyond during the ongoing response.
The coin and certificate were presented by the Honourable Antoinette Perry, PEI’s Lieutenant Governor.
“As an essential service in your community, you were quick to ensure that safety measures were followed to ensure that residents of Albertan were able to get the necessities they needed, ultimately providing a sense of normal during a very concerning and unprecedented time. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed,” she said. “I want to thank you for all that you did, and that you continue to do for your community. It’s my hope that through continued acts of kindness like yours, in a spirit of goodwill, that the well being of all will be more cheerful.”
It hasn’t always been easy being a frontline worker since the pandemic began. Mr Bray said it’s been absolute hell at some points, especially in the beginning when protocols and regulations were first being implemented.
“Some folks decided they were not going to shop here because we had protocols in place. It was tough,” he said. “As time went on, everybody kind of towed the line. Probably the last year and a half was far better than it was for the first six months or so. And I think that us sticking to our guns, you know, there was no lenience than I think everybody said ‘Well, this way it’s gonna be’.”
Pat Bray, fellow co-owner and Bill’s wife, said everyone at the store works together as a team, and that everyone understood these protocols and regulations in place were for the safety of everybody.
We did what we had to do,” she said. “It’s so hard when we’re all subjected to it every day. They’re awesome workers. We really appreciate this.”
