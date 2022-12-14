Russell and Lighthouse

Russell Gallant, project manager for the Fisherman’s Haven Park Co-op (FHPC), is happy the first phase of the renovations to the park are complete, and is looking forward to when the FHPC can begin the second phase. Jillian Trainor photo

Russell Gallant remembers going with his brothers to the lighthouse at Myrick Shore to help the building’s keeper, Jerry John Perry, wash its windows.

“We used to go with him in the dory at nights, and he’d let us run the little path, go through the hatch and we’d wash the windows, but he’d tie a rope to us,” he said. “We never told our mother that, because we’d have been grounded.”

Boardwalk

The only thing needed to fully complete phase one of the Fisherman’s Haven Park renovations is the arrival of railing materials, currently on back order. The railings aren’t the only thing new in the renovation. The boardwalk along the shore has been completely demolished and replaced. There are also plans in the works to extend the boardwalk, taking it from the harbour, right to the last residence in the community. Jillian Trainor photo
Lighthouse

All work for phase one of the renovations to Fisherman’s Haven Park in Tignish Shore is complete. Along with giving the lighthouse exterior a new facelift, new steel roofs were installed on all other buildings, a new overhead door installed on the bandstand had a new overhead door installed, and demolishing and replacing the old boardwalk, which is nearly complete, save for railing materials that are on back order. Jillian Trainor photo
New roof

The three buildings next to the lighthouse at Fisherman’s Haven Park each have a new roof, and the bandstand (yellow building) has a new overhead door. The old boardwalk was also demolished and replaced, and is nearly complete, save for railing materials that are on back order. Jillian Trainor photo

