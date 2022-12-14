Russell Gallant remembers going with his brothers to the lighthouse at Myrick Shore to help the building’s keeper, Jerry John Perry, wash its windows.
“We used to go with him in the dory at nights, and he’d let us run the little path, go through the hatch and we’d wash the windows, but he’d tie a rope to us,” he said. “We never told our mother that, because we’d have been grounded.”
The lighthouse is located inside Fisherman’s Haven Park in the Community of Tignish Shore.
“It was a provincial park for many years, like Jacques Cartier,” said Mr Gallant. “Around 1990, the province divested the park to the community. Then around 2010, the community did a major overhaul. They hauled the lighthouse here and they did the lighthouse over and did some upgrades to the buildings.”
Now, efforts are underway to revitalize the park again, with the first phase of a renovation project recently completed.
In 2019, initial contact was made by a group of seasonal residents and other interested parties to inquire if the community was interested in having a not-for-profit formed to take over ownership and operation of the park. There was no hesitation from the community in offering support, and a newly steering committee was formed, the Fisherman’s Haven Park Co-op (FHPC), with Mr Gallant named as project manager. That fall, the FHPC organized emergency repairs to the boardwalk with the help of more than 50 volunteers, with donations from individuals and businesses alike.
Over the fall and winter of 2019-2020, the interim board worked with legal council on bylaws and Articles of Incorporation. Once approved by the board of Fisherman’s Haven Park, they were submitted to the province on Feb. 13, 2020, and FHPC was approved as a corporation that March.
Mr Gallant said the support for FHPC’s financial commitment to the project was well beyond the board’s expectations. Through the generosity of several local organizations and businesses, FHPC was able to meet its financial commitments to the project and pay its operational costs for 2022.
Since renovations began, Mr Gallant said there’s been a lot of interest from the public.
“People are really excited, we see pictures and Facebook almost every day, people take pictures of the sidewalk, and there’s a lot of good comments,” he said. “We hope that over the winter, when we start planning our phase two, that the interest will stay there, and that we’ll get the community support that we’ve got in phase one.”
Phase One of the renovations were estimated at $400,000. Fisherman’s Haven Park was expected to contribute 10 per cent of the capital expenditures. This, in addition to its obligations to maintain and operate the park, would add up in excess of $50,000. In April 2022, ACOA signed on for 65 per cent of the project costs with the Government of PEI contributing the other 25 per cent.
As of the end of November, all the work for phase one of the project is complete. This includes giving the lighthouse exterior a new facelift, installing new steel roofs on all other buildings, a new overhead door installed on the bandstand, and demolishing and replacing the old boardwalk, which is nearly complete, save for railing materials that are on back order.
Work for phase two of the project will include constructing sidewalks from the canteen to the boardwalk and from the canteen to the lighthouse, new decking for the canteen, replacing the floors for the canteen and washrooms, wheelchair accessibility for the canteen and washrooms, and storage space for canteen supplies has to be explored as well as a screened in eating space.
“We thought we might be able to do it in two phases, but since we have to contribute a significant amount, and we know the (federal and provincial) governments have a lot of projects on their plate, we want to phase it in gradually,” said Mr Gallant. “We’ve got to take small bites.”
For phase three of the project, the hope is to have a location for local vendors and artisans to sell locally produced craft products to augment the park’s income to cover operational costs using existing structures. In the long term, a building dedicated to these artisans is on the radar. This building would be a replica of the Myrick’s Lobster Factory and named “The Factory”.
There are also plans to extend the boardwalk to the south end of the community, meaning it will go from the harbour, right to the last residence in the community, but there’s a small parcel of land that’s still unresolved. FHPC is dealing with officials from the province to have this small parcel of land leased to the group to allow the proposed boardwalk expansion to be extended to the south end of the community.
“We have one of the most pristine beaches in the West Prince area,” said Mr Gallant. “It’s over a mile of almost unoccupied beach, and we wanted it to become a destination. We have new residents coming in, and we want them to enjoy the scenery and the other things that we have taken for granted for so many years. And for us that have summer homes here, we want to maintain it and keep it in good shape for our children and our grandchildren.”
