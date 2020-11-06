Yoga night at the Knutsford Community Centre was at full, socially distanced, capacity on Oct. 26.
Hosted by yoga instructor Ashton Smallman, women of all ages attended for an evening of meditation and gentle exercise.
“I think it was just something that a lot of people are interested in, and a lot of young people,” said Fairley Yeo, a member of the Knutsford Women’s Institute (WI). “We’re wanting to draw new people into our organization and see the community (centre). It doesn’t do as much as we could with it, so we want it to be used.”
The community centre does host a variety of events, from wedding receptions, various event showers, along with yard sales and bake sales.
The idea to do yoga came about after a conversation between fellow WI member Betty Sweet and one of her daughters. After a discussion, Ms Yeo and Ms Sweet’s fellow WI members thought it would be a good activity to have at the community centre.
“It was lovely,” said Ms Sweet . “I’m really pleased that we’re able to use the facility for this.”
The first yoga session was held on Oct. 19. While both were well attended and had the maximum accommodation number of 10 people, the plan was to only have two sessions in the fall, close up the community centre for winter, and start the sessions up again in spring.
The hope is activities like this will bring in more people, and make them aware of the community centre, which first operated as the community’s school.
The school was actually the second school building in the area. The first was built on land donated by William Silliker in 1869, but was deemed unfit to teach in by 1874. The new building was erected between 1875 and 1879, and alterations were made to it in the early 1900s, turning it into a two room building. It operated as a school until 1974, during a time when schools across the province were being consolidated and replaced by centralized schools. From that period on, it became the area’s community centre.
Another suggested activity mentioned was crafting.
“Some of the younger women were wanting to do knitting, and crocheting, things like that,” said WI member Verna Smallman. “We would have tried it in the fall, or even in the spring, but not with COVID, we can’t. You have to be handy to people if you’re going to instruct them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.