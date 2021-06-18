It was an unique experience for bricklayer Joedy Harper when he recently repaired a chimney in Tignish built by his great-grandfather.
“I was honoured to do it and what was even better, I had my son working with me,” said the Montrose resident, who has been a bricklayer for over 30 years.
The chimney in question was constructed by Louis Harper when his daughter Irma Perry and her husband John built their home on Centennial Drive in 1972.
The home currently belongs to their son, Hal Perry, and Mr Harper’s second cousin.
“My mother was very proud of the chimney and the fireplace that he built for her and would always show it off to anyone who came to visit,” said Mr Perry.
Louis was a local bricklayer and worked on many homes and businesses in the area, including the former Dalton School and Tignish’s cenotaph.
His sons, Reggie and Wendall, were also bricklayers. Mr Harper is the son of Wendall. And the bricklayer family tradition continues with a fifth generation as Mr Harper’s 21-year-old son Justin has taken up the profession.
Louis was in his mid 70s at the time of construction of the chimney. Mr Harper wasn’t even born at the time the chimney was built. He was born a year later.
And in the 50 years since it was built, this was the first time repairs had to be made to the chimney.
“A true testament to the quality of work that the Harper family delivers,” said Mr Perry.
Mr Harper said the top of the chimney needed to be re-pointed.
“We cleaned up some of the old mortar and put new mortar in it,” he explained. “It was starting to deteriorate.”
The work took roughly a day and half to complete.
Mr Harper said it definitely crossed his mind while working on it that he was repairing a chimney built by his great-grandfather.
“It was pretty cool,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.