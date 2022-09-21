“Charleston, West Virginia, 30 July 1899. The state is to the front with one of the most remarkable romances in history-the marriage of a couple who probably are the oldest on record to be made husband and wife. The groom in this unprecedented wedding is 102 years old, and the bride has seen no less than 95 winters and summers.”
- The Guardian
August 4, 1899
“The story of their love and courtship date back three-quarters of a century. Seventy-five years ago, about 1824, Mr. J R Shoemaker, the scion of a Revolutionary family, and a very popular young man in an old Virginia town, wooded and won the affection of pretty Irene Selby, a village belle with a host of suitors and a grand old family name. Soon their engagement was announced and a wedding date was set.”
“But fate interfered with their happiness, and the couple eventually drifted apart. Pretty Irene became the wife of a man named Poling, a mechanic, with whom she lived almost forty years ere he died and left her a widow of comparable wealth and with many of the traces of the beauty for which she had been famous throughout the South in her youth.”
“Mr. Shoemaker migrated westward, and was one of the Forty-Niners in the California Gold Rush of 1849. A couple of years ago he returned to Virginia and finally into this town. He learned that his love of three-quarters of a century ago still lived and yearned for him. Mrs. Poling has a quaint country home up in Barbour County, and there Shoemaker found her and wooded her again. And again, he won her.”
“A few days ago, the century old lover decrepit and rheumatic, leaning heavily upon a cane, made his way to the Town Hall and asked for a marriage license, whereupon the young lady clerk almost collapsed from astonishment, and recovered only to experience another surprise when the old gentleman gave the name and age of the prospective bride.”
“The wedding ceremony was performed that night at the bride’s home. The aged couple stood surrounded by friends and relatives, and answered the Minister’s questions with the good cheer and heartiness of youth and happiness, and then, when pronounced man and wife, led off the company to a lively old-fashioned Virginia reel. The groom aided by a stout cane and the bride with an odoriferous corncob pipe well stocked and lighted in her mouth, puffing on it vigorously and crooning to the airs that the fiddler played.”
“During the wedding ceremony the bride had laid aside her pipe, placing it upon a window sill near where the Minister stood.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Shoemaker have decided not to go away for their wedding honeymoon.”
