Allan MacRae

“Charleston, West Virginia, 30 July 1899. The state is to the front with one of the most remarkable romances in history-the marriage of a couple who probably are the oldest on record to be made husband and wife. The groom in this unprecedented wedding is 102 years old, and the bride has seen no less than 95 winters and summers.”

- The Guardian

