Bethany MacIsaac, manager of the Primary Care Network West and is co-manager of the Maple Collaboration with Health PEI presents how to use the PEI Unaffiliated Virtual Care Program to Tignish Residents at the Tignish Public Library. Alecia Gallant photo
Health PEI has teamed up with virtual care hub Maple to help Islanders without primary care providers. Through the PEI Unaffiliated Virtual Care Program, Islanders on the Provincial Patient Registry can connect with physicians virtually to receive assessments and treatments, prescription refills and more.
Health PEI in collaboration with the Tignish Public Library hosted a virtual health care information session on April 26.
The information session was aimed at explaining how the PEI Unaffiliated Virtual Care Program works, how to register for the program, how to use Maple to receive virtual care and to answer any questions about the overall process.
“We wanted to provide in person support and help educate the community,” said Bethany MacIsaac.
Ms MacIsaac is the manager of the Primary Care Network West and is co-manager of the Maple Collaboration with Health PEI. During the information session she explained how the public library system and Health PEI are collaborating to help patients with the virtual care program.
“We will be partnering with the libraries in the coming months, they have the space, staff and technology needed to help,” she said.
Public libraries across the Island are equipped with computers, laptops, and tables for patients to use to register or attend their appointments on. Library staff will also to be able to help Islanders register for the program and provide space for people to attend their virtual appointments.
Before registering, patients will need to be on the Provincial Patient Register and have received an invitation to register for Maple from Health PEI or be a patient of a doctor who has closed their practice. People will also need a valid PEI health card and a valid photo ID, which Access PEI can help people obtain if they do not already have one.
“Just because you don’t have a doctor doesn’t mean you don’t have access to anybody else,” said Christina Philips.
Ms Philips is the administrator for Community Hospitals West and is part of the team brining Maple to patients across the Island.
She noted that just because a person does not have family doctor does not mean they don’t have access to health care in the province, they still have appointments with other types of health care workers like RNs and dermatologists.
There were seven people in attendance at the information session. Each community member offered insight into their own struggles with losing their family doctor and trying to figure out how to sign up for the virtual care program. They asked questions surrounding how the program works, if they would still have access to in-person care if needed, and if the new Alberton Health Center will be used as a Primary Care Clinic.
Patients will still have access to in-person treatment through Primary Care Clinics if an in-person appointment is deemed necessary by their virtual care physician. Currently there are only two Primary Care Clinics, one is in Charlottetown and the other is in Summerside. The teams hope to have more clinics open in the next year.
Health PEI is hoping to also expand access to the virtual care program over the coming months in collaboration with Access PEI since it will provide more access to space, technology and trained staff.
As of March 31, 14,332 patients out of the 29,546 patients on the provincial health registry have signed up for the virtual health care program and 19,667 consultations have been completed since the beginning of the program. The average satisfaction rate for patients using the program was 4.7 out of 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.