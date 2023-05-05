Virtual Health Care

Bethany MacIsaac, manager of the Primary Care Network West and is co-manager of the Maple Collaboration with Health PEI presents how to use the PEI Unaffiliated Virtual Care Program to Tignish Residents at the Tignish Public Library. Alecia Gallant photo

Health PEI has teamed up with virtual care hub Maple to help Islanders without primary care providers. Through the PEI Unaffiliated Virtual Care Program, Islanders on the Provincial Patient Registry can connect with physicians virtually to receive assessments and treatments, prescription refills and more.

Health PEI in collaboration with the Tignish Public Library hosted a virtual health care information session on April 26.

