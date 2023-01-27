As Family Literacy Day approaches, schools and libraries already have plans and activities ready to help students celebrate.
For the students of Alberton Elementary School, a whole week’s worth of activities will be on the go, starting with a word wall scavenger hunt.
“I’m going to take sight words or vocab words from each of the curriculum and put them all around the school, there’s probably going to be about 500 words on Post-It notes stuck on the walls,” said Grade 1 teacher Laura Dillon. “Kids can search and find different words, like the biggest word, or the smallest word, finding one that has a certain ending, or maybe their favourite word, whatever it may be.”
Along with the word search, other activities throughout the week include a book swap, listen to guest readers from the community, trying to figure out which teacher is pictured with their nose in a book, and a family picnic in the school gym.
Family Literacy Day began in 1999, was created by ABC Life Literacy Canada, and takes place every Jan. 27 to raise awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family. Each year a new theme is selected, with this year’s being ‘Celebrate Your Heritage’.
At O’Leary Elementary School, students will be participating in literacy related activities like boardgames and puzzles, and a craft tying in this year’s theme.
“We’re going to be making bookmarks,” explained Sarah Smallman, the school’s vice principal. “Every student will have a bookmark, and they’re going to be researching their own family heritage to have on their bookmark related to this. They can ask their family member different types of questions about their own family heritage, last name, different things they celebrate, and then we get to share back as a class the different cultures.”
Rebecca Boulter, regional librarian for West Prince, has plans for libraries in the region to bring awareness for this year’s theme.
“All of our libraries host a weekly story time program for preschoolers, and the theme for that week is going to be Family Literacy Day, and we have some specific programs in addition to that,” she said. “We’ll be doing a craft for the family in Alberton on that night, and in O’Leary on Jan. 28, we’re doing drop in Family Literacy Day activities, so during our open hours there will be crafts, and games, and literacy activities. ”
According to ABC Life Literacy Canada, family literacy has three big impacts on a person. First, it helps encourage lifelong learning, as practicing family literacy allows a child to receive maximum literacy exposure before they start formalized schooling. It also helps people build a variety of skills, because when helping their children build stronger literacy skills, parents enjoy increased reading, writing, math and science knowledge, and as their competency improves, their child’s is more likely to improve too.
Family literacy also help strengthen relationships, because taking part in it is a way for families to have fun with literacy while also establishing deep emotional connections, and offers a sense of belonging and security for all family members while building stronger family bonds.
“Literacy is such an essential skill for all ages in every part of their life, and celebrating literacy as a family encourages people to develop those skills,” said Ms Boulter.
Ms Smallman said she’s looking forward to taking part in the Family Literacy Day activities with her students.
“I think it’s important so that they can spend time together, whether it’s parent to child, whether it’s teacher to child, what they’re learning,” she said. “Just engaging together I think is the biggest thing in building that relationship.”
Ms Dillon agreed.
“There’s a quote by Emilie Buchwald that a child learns to read while sitting in the laps of their parents,” she said. “It’s making that connection between home and school, and having important people in their lives showing them that literacy is more than just showing them how to spell words at school.”
She added literacy can come in all different forms.
“We can make it fun inside and outside of the classroom,” said Ms Dillon. “We take part in so much literacy throughout the day here in school, so it’s nice to just bring in different ways to promote it and have as much family and community involvement as we can.”
