Businesses in West Prince are once again adjusting their operations following the announcement of temporary public health restrictions in the province.
The restrictions, which began Dec. 7, are in response to a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Charlottetown area.
These restrictions include the suspension of all recreational and team sports, the closure of gyms, libraries, bingo halls and casinos, and no indoor dining in restaurants.
At Backwoods Burger in Tyne Valley, the plan is to go back to doing call-in orders for takeout only, like they did during lockdown restrictions in the province earlier this year.
“We don’t know how busy it’s going to be, if it’s going to be where you have 20 people trying to call at the same time, like last time,” said Erica Wagner, owner of the business. “We’ll see how that works, and we’ll move from there. Not all food is good to take out, so we’re lucky that we have the kind of fare that people enjoy getting and taking home.”
The restaurant was one of the only dining establishments in the region to remain open during the lockdown, and wound up receiving so many calls for takeout they ended up doing pre-orders, where a person could place their order in advance and pick it up at the specified date and time.
Retail businesses must also reduce their capacity by about 50 per cent.
“Eight, 10, 12 would be our max, depending on how we spread them out, some downstairs and some upstairs,” said Jerry Saunders, owner of Saunders Variety in Alberton. “I think we’ll have to cut it back a little, I’m just working on that now.”
The hope is to have these measures lifted by Dec. 21. One store that decided to close until that date is the Bargain Nook in Alberton, where a sign announcing a further update by that date was placed. Whether or not restrictions are lifted by that point depends on how many new cases of COVID-19 develop, along with whether the source or sources of the active cases can be tracked.
At the Foodland in Bloomfield, store manager Peter MacNeill doesn’t know yet what kind of an impact these restrictions might have on the store.
“I think people will be traveling to the bigger centres less, possibly, which could be busier for us, that’s the only thing really, that I think will change,” he said. “We’re just doing what we’ve always done and trying to keep things as safe as possible. More sanitizing, less customers in the store, it takes longer at cash as well. It just takes longer at the end of the day, you just have to have patience with that.”
