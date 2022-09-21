Sophie Rix, front store manager of the Alberton PharmaChoice, would have preferred it if the provincial government had made Sept. 19 a provincial holiday as opposed to a statutory one in observance of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PEI is the only province in Atlantic Canada to do so, which has caused issues for the pharmacy, as they were scheduled for a delivery that morning and had to ensure someone was working to accept it, otherwise the pharmacy would be charged a fee for missing the delivery. Jillian Trainor photo
When the Canadian government announced a federal holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19, Sophie Rix didn’t think anything of it.
“I was like ‘Okay, Federal holiday, that won’t affect us. We’ll be okay, it’s not going to create a headache’,” said the front store manager of Alberton PharmaChoice. “Then the headache came.”
The headache in question is from the provincial government, who, following the federal announcement on Sept. 13, announced later that same day that PEI would observe a one-time statutory holiday.
Statutory holidays are public holidays recognized by the federal government and/or provincial government. Depending a person’s eligibility and employer, they’re entitled to a day off without losing pay on these dates. Per employment standard rules in Canada, this means employees will be paid time and a half for any hours worked that day.
For Ms Rix, the fact PEI is the only province in the region to make the day a statutory holiday is what’s causing the most issues because the delivery services the pharmacy does business with are all based in other provinces in Atlantic Canada.
“What’s happened with them is they were saying ‘You have to figure out a way to still get your order, or you are going to be charged a fee for missing your order’,” she said. “We had to make sure somebody was here early enough to let them in, so this was messing everything up.”
The funeral itself began at 7 am Atlantic time, and lasted roughly an hour. This in turn has brought questions from the business community.
“I don’t think there was too much thought behind it, I think it was a pretty quick decision,” said Jerry Saunders, owner of Saunders Variety in Alberton. “Most people if they watch it, they’re going to watch it before they go to work.”
On Sept. 15, the West Prince Chamber of Commerce (WPCC) sent a letter to Premier Dennis King and several MLAs in response to the province’s decision. The letter noted how small businesses had to either close or incur additional expenses to stay open that day. The Chamber would have preferred the provincial government follow the lead of the United Kingdom and designate the day as a commemorative holiday with no requirement to close or pay in lieu.
“September will now have three statutory holidays, and this will impact the business community,” said Tammy Rix, chief executive officer of the WPCC. “Many of our local businesses are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with increasing inflation, labour shortages, and supply chain issues. Additional holidays are a further burden on them.”
She noted how New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador recognize the day as a provincial holiday instead of a statutory one, meaning businesses can decide whether or not they’ll open without the burden of additional wages, and the Chamber would have endorsed this approach had they been asked.
