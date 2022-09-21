Statutory Holiday

Sophie Rix, front store manager of the Alberton PharmaChoice, would have preferred it if the provincial government had made Sept. 19 a provincial holiday as opposed to a statutory one in observance of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PEI is the only province in Atlantic Canada to do so, which has caused issues for the pharmacy, as they were scheduled for a delivery that morning and had to ensure someone was working to accept it, otherwise the pharmacy would be charged a fee for missing the delivery. Jillian Trainor photo

When the Canadian government announced a federal holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19, Sophie Rix didn’t think anything of it.

“I was like ‘Okay, Federal holiday, that won’t affect us. We’ll be okay, it’s not going to create a headache’,” said the front store manager of Alberton PharmaChoice. “Then the headache came.”

