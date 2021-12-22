The hiring of a bylaw enforcement officer for the towns of Alberton and O’Leary has been a process two years in the making, one which gained final approval during Alberton’s council meeting of Dec. 13.
Donna Johnson, owner and operator of PEI Bylaw Enforcement Officer, a firm based out of Charlottetown, will be in West Prince once a week.
“It will save a lot of work for some of our staff, because some of our staff can’t do all that she can do,” said Alberton mayor David Gordon. “She’s got the clothing, she’s got a car, once people see her up here, they’re not going to pull no fast ones.”
The cost for the bylaw enforcement officer will be $30 an hour, with each town paying $120 a week for the service, meaning she would be in Alberton for four hours, and O’Leary for another four hours. Both towns will need to add the cost of hiring a bylaw enforcement officer into its budget for the next fiscal year.
The hiring of Ms Johnson is a welcomed decision, as both communities have had issues over the last two years which could only be resolved by bringing a bylaw enforcement officer to the area. One of the most notable issues for Alberton was in 2019, which concerned a building on Church Street that zoned for commercial use, but has since been converted into a multiple occupancy rental unit. Owners of the building ignored all stop work orders issued by the town regarding efforts to renovate the facility. At the time, Mr Gordon said if the town had a bylaw enforcement officer, that officer would have had the proper paperwork in order and could have gone in and shut things down.
Until the officer is hired, the town can’t even called the PEI Humane Society if a dog is loose in the community, as the organization can’t come to the town if there is no bylaw enforcement officer.
In order for Ms Johnson to fully and properly handle any issues in the area, Alberton council amended one of its bylaws and created two new ones. The amended bylaw is the Dangerous, Hazardous, and Unsightly Property Bylaw, while the new bylaws are a Nuisance and Noise Control Bylaw, and an Enforcement and Summary Proceedings Bylaw. O’Leary will be looking into which of its bylaws need to be updated, or created, to best suit the needs of the officer.
“It would be a good investment for the town, I think,” said Councillor Chester Adams.
